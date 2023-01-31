The Santa Ynez boys basketball team is back on track.
After losing four straight, the Pirates won 70-39 at Paso Robles Friday night. Santa Ynez scored 27 points in the first quarter at home Monday night and routed Templeton 86-53 in another Ocean League game for their second straight lopsided win after the losing skid.
Landon Lassahn poured in 36 points for the Pirates Monday night, and Jackson Ollenburger scored 23 points. He also snared six rebounds. Caleb Cassidy notched another double-double, with 10 points and 23 rebounds for Santa Ynez.
The Pirates moved into a tie with Templeton for second place behind San Luis Obispo (17-8, 8-2). Nipomo is in third place at 6-3 in league games. Santa Maria (14-10, 6-4) dropped to fourth with a 66-37 home loss against San Luis Obispo Monday night, Morro Bay sits at 4-6 in the Ocean League, Paso Robles is 1-8 and Orcutt Academy is 0-8.
Santa Maria slipped Monday night after beating Morro Bay Friday night behind 20 points from point guard Tony Morales.
St. Joseph (19-5, 10-0) kept rolling with a 98-43 win at Righetti (10-14, 4-6) Monday night. Arroyo Grande beat Lompoc 61-51 at Lompoc Monday night, Mission Prep defeated Cabrillo 68-31 at home, and Atascadero won 77-55 at Pioneer Valley.
At press time Monday night, Mission Prep stood just behind St. Joseph at 9-1 in the Mountain League. Arroyo Grande was 8-2, with Lompoc (5-5), Righetti, Atascadero (3-7), Cabrillo (1-9) and Pioneer Valley (0-10) following.
First-place St. Joseph (21-3, 10-0) kept its cushion with a 71-46 win at home against Righetti Monday night.
Orcutt Academy, down 19-7 going into the second quarter, out-scored Morro Bay 20-8 in the fourth quarter to pull out a league win Monday night. The Spartans (18-4, 7-2) got 22 points and 12 rebounds from Elizabeth Johnson, 13 points from Khaelii Mack and 12 from Devyn Kendrick in the win.
Nipomo, despite 23 points from Makennah Simonson, lost 50-41 at Arroyo Grande Monday night after beating the Eagles at home Saturday.
The results Monday night put Orcutt Academy at 7-2 in league games. The Spartans are in second place behind St. Joseph.
Righetti is 6-4 in the Mountain League, Nipomo and Arroyo Grande both sit at 5-5, Mission Prep is 4-6, Morro bay is 1-8 and Cabrillo is 1-9.
San Luis Obispo kept pace with Paso Robles with a 51-29 win at home over Santa Maria Monday night. The Tigers and Bearcats are tied atop the league standings at 9-1 in league games.
Santa Maria is 12-7, 6-4 and in a tie for third place with Lompoc. Paso Robles stayed in a tie for first place with a 42-36 win at home against Lompoc. The Braves (9-14, 6-4) got eight points from Mirann Mangino, six points and 10 rebounds from Jalisa Dixon, and eight assists from Tara Terrones in the loss.
Santa Ynez (8-16, 2-8) edged Templeton (7-12, 3-7) 44-42 at Templeton Monday night. Helina Pecile led the Pirates to the win with 12 points, 16 rebounds, five blocked shots, four steals and three assists.
Kylie LaPointe added 11 points, seven steals and three assists for Santa Ynez. Rylan Agin had eight points, four rebounds and three assists, and Jadyn Gardner chipped in with eight points and four rebounds.
The Lompoc girls team picked up a 3-0 Ocean League win thanks to a hat trick by Avi Anguiano.
League leaders at press time included the St. Joseph girls in the Mountain League, the Righetti girls in the Ocean League, the Arroyo Grande boys in the Mountain League and the Righetti boys in the Ocean League.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.