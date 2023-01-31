The Santa Ynez boys basketball team is back on track.

After losing four straight, the Pirates won 70-39 at Paso Robles Friday night. Santa Ynez scored 27 points in the first quarter at home Monday night and routed Templeton 86-53 in another Ocean League game for their second straight lopsided win after the losing skid.

Landon Lassahn poured in 36 points for the Pirates Monday night, and Jackson Ollenburger scored 23 points. He also snared six rebounds. Caleb Cassidy notched another double-double, with 10 points and 23 rebounds for Santa Ynez.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Kenny Cress

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.