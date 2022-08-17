Santa Ynez was close to winning a league championship in 2021. The Pirates went 8-3 overall and 4-1 in the Pacific View League, a 25-19 loss to eventual champ Buena the only thing in their way. 

What will 2022 look like for the Santa Ynez football team? Well, quite a bit different. The Pirates have seven new opponents on their schedule and will play in a new league and an entirely new section. 

Santa Ynez, now a member of the Mountain League, moved to the CIF Central Section, joining Cabrillo and Lompoc in a move out of the CIF Southern Section.

0
0
0
0
0