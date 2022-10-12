SYHS PIRATES.jpg

The Santa Ynez girls tennis team breezed to another Mountain League win Tuesday, winning 8-1 at Paso Robles.

 Contributed

The Pirates solidified their hold on second place. Santa Ynez has lost just twice this year, to league front-runner San Luis Obispo both times.

Santa Ynez singles players Emma Sell, Morea Naretto, Allie Linane, Lillie Mazza and Kate Mazza lost one game between them. Pirates tandems Sell and Linane, Lily Mazza and Natalie O'Shaughnessey, and Brooklyn Ricci and Paige Halme racked up a doubles sweep for the Pirates. The three pairs lost a combined four games.

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.