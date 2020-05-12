Santa Ynez' Henry Allen has sights set on playing Division I water polo at UCSB

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

After an illustrious high school aquatics career, “I will be playing (NCAA) Division I water polo,” said Santa Ynez senior Henry Allen.

He just had to make a decision first.

“It’s between UCLA and UC Santa Barbara,” Allen said. “I hope to make a decision soon.”

At press time, Allen had made his decision.

Allen had also been considering Princeton but now, he said, he's set on UCSB.

He was the Santa Ynez nominee for the 2020 Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table Male Scholar Athlete of the Year award. Allen carries a 4.87 GPA at Santa Ynez.

The NSBCART has given its scholarship awards during its annual awards dinner. The organization’s 2020 dinner was cancelled because of COVID-19, the coronavirus.

When it comes to whether or not his school of choice can start its 2020 fall semester on time, “Honestly it’s too early too tell, with how crazy it’s been, how things keep changing,” when it comes to COVID-19, said Allen.

“If I have to start later, maybe defer a year, honestly it’s too early to tell.”