Santa Ynez football fundraiser
The Santa Ynez High School football players will "Go Pink" Sept. 30 in recognition of Cancer Awareness Month in a fundraiser for a local family.
"Go Pink Night is a very meaningful tradition for our football family. As players, coaches and fans honor all the women and men who are fighting cancer, and we remember those special to us who have fought the battle and lost," said Santa Ynez football coach Josh McClurg. "We lost Carl Rio a few years ago, and it has hit us hard a few times within our own football family.
"We traditionally fund raise for a local family who is battling cancer, but on occasion other tragic events occur, or we may not know of a family battling cancer," said McClurg. "In these trying times, we do our best to help our community in any way we can."
McClurg said, "This year we have experienced the tragic loss of a former Pirate, Roberto Garcia Jr.," who was a member of the 2021 Santa Ynez High School graduating class. "We want the Garcia family to know we stand with them and want to help ease the burden of their loss, as their family continues to be an intricate part of the Pirate family and our community as a whole."
The Santa Ynez Football Boosters will hold a fundraising raffle at the team's home Sept. 30 game against St. Joseph. The raffle will include a bake sale and, according to a school press release, 100 percent of the proceeds from the fundraising effort will go to the Garcia family.
The St. Joseph-Santa Ynez junior varsity game will kick off at 4 p.m. The varsity game is slated for a 7 p.m. start.
Garcia died on Sept. 12 in a single-vehicle crash on Ballard Canyon Road.
Santa Ynez to host college athletics recruiting seminar
Santa Ynez will host a college athletics recruiting seminar from 6:30-8 p.m. Oct. 3 at the new gym at Santa Ynez High School.
Scheduled speakers include Hancock College Athletic Director Kim Ensing; UC Santa Barbara Deputy Athletic Director Jessica Goerke; Hancock assistant athletic director-sports information director Shelby Scott; Hancock academic athletics counselor Lainey Campos; Hancock baseball coach Chris Stevens; and Hancock women's basketball coach Andre Scott.