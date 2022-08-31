Having a bye this early in the season is not ideal, but that's the hand the Pirates were dealt.

The Santa Ynez football team beat Atascadero 35-0 on Aug. 19 then was off Aug. 26.

Now the Pirates return with another non-league game Friday night. Santa Ynez hosts former Los Padres League rival Morro Bay in a game at 7 p.m. The Pirates will play nine games in nine weeks. Obviously most teams would prefer a bye week that splits the season in half.

