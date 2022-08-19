Santa Ynez started the season on the right foot Friday night, routing Atascadero in its season opener. 

The Pirates, in their first game as members of the CIF Central Section, dominated Atascadero 35-0. Atascadero is in the Ocean League this year. The Pirates are in the more difficult Mountain League. 

Luke Gildred had a monster game, completing 14 of 21 passes for 311 yards and three touchdowns, including an 82-yard completion to Daulton Beard, who finished with six catches for 170 yards and a touchdown.

