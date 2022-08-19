Santa Ynez started the season on the right foot Friday night, routing Atascadero in its season opener.
The Pirates, in their first game as members of the CIF Central Section, dominated Atascadero 35-0. Atascadero is in the Ocean League this year. The Pirates are in the more difficult Mountain League.
Luke Gildred had a monster game, completing 14 of 21 passes for 311 yards and three touchdowns, including an 82-yard completion to Daulton Beard, who finished with six catches for 170 yards and a touchdown.
Aidan Scott added three catches for 76 yards and also blocked a field goal try.
Isaac Moran made 10 tackles on defense and rushed for a touchdown from his running back position.
Cole Swain caught a 41-yard touchdown pass from Gildred and Kaleb Neary added a 24-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown.
Santa Ynez coach Josh McClurg noted the play of sophomore twin brothers Leonardo and Leonel Castillo who stepped up for three starting offensive linemen that were out of the lineup Friday.
Santa Ynez has its bye next week. The Pirates then host Morro Bay on Sept. 2 and play at Santa Maria on Sept. 9.
Santa Ynez went 8-3 a year ago and played in the CIF Southern Section Division 8 playoffs. Atascadero finished 3-8 and lost to Righetti in the first round of the CIF Central Section Division 5 playoffs.
Girls tennis
Santa Ynez 9, Cabrillo 0
The Pirates played their first match as a member of the CIF Central Section and, according to coach Jennifer Rasmussen, the girls "played well together and focused on their individual goals."
The Pirates' five seniors Allie Lineane, Brielle Saarloos, Emma Sell, Delfina Serra and Lily Mazza all played one match Thursday.
The Pirates look to be competitive in the Mountain League this season.
Emma Sell beat Cabrillo's Ashley Jenkins 6-0, 6-0; Morea Naretto topped Ella Luther 6-0, 6-0; Allie Linane beat Ava Nasr 6-1, 6-2; Natalie O'Shaughnessy beat Peyton Townes in a tough one, 6-0, 2-6, 10-7; Lily Mazza beat Tobyn Jory 6-1, 6-1 and Kate Mazza beat Ashley Wuitschick 6-0, 6-0.
Over in doubles, Kate Mazza and Lily Mazza teamed up to beat Yza Wilhelm and Ashly Jenkins 8-1; Keegan Withrow and Brooklyn Ricci beat Gabriella Pullido and Ella Luther 8-1 and Delfina Serra and Brielle Saarloos topped Kona Castillo and Ava Nasr 8-2.
Girls volleyball
Santa Ynez 3, Righetti 1
The Pirates beat the Warriors 25-23, 29-27, 23-25 and 25-12.
"The girls showed a lot of resiliency and overcame deficits to come back and win late in three out of the four games," said coach Amelia Brown.
Jayda Henry had 11 kills and Cailin Glover had six blocks while Sadie Lishman added six aces. Ashley Martin dished out 13 assists and Gianna Pecile finished with 18 digs.
"Both teams brought positive sportsmanship which made the atmosphere in the gym very exciting to play in," Brown said. "SYHS is looking forward to being a part of the Central Section and seeing where this season takes us."
Girls golf
Dos Pueblos 233, Righetti 283
Grace Minetti had the best score for the Warriors with a 46. Sagarika Manion was the medalist with a 40 for Dos Pueblos, which hosted at Glen Annie.
The other scorers for Righetti were Brooke Montana (58), Ari Martinez (58), Jenna Arguijo (60) and Bella Alvarez (61).
