With Santa Ynez facing a fourth down and 20 from the Righetti 32 on the first possession Friday night, Pirates quarterback Luke Gildred threw a strike to Dalton Beard near the Santa Ynez sidelines for a score.

That was an indication of how most of the rest of the game would progress. The Pirates finished most of their drives with scores, most of the Righetti drives fizzled out and Santa Ynez came away with a 31-11 Mountain League win at Righetti's Warrior Stadium on Righetti's Homecoming night.

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.