Santino Alvaro of Santa Ynez, and Aidan Higgs and Avery Manko of Cabrillo all won at wrestling tournaments Saturday.

Alvaro, a sophomore on the Santa Ynez boys team, won the 128-pound weight class at the Santa Ynez Invitational that the Pirates hosted Friday and Saturday. Alvaro, a returning sectional qualifier (Santa Ynez moved from the CIF Southern Section to the Central Section effective this school year), won all of his matches by fall. Higgs took the title at 162 pounds at the Santa Ynez tournament.

Manko, a senior on the Cabrillo girls wrestling team who was a qualifier for the 2022 state meet and is ranked fifth in the state at 235 pounds this year, went 5-0 at the eighth annual Lady Apache Tournament at Sanger High School to win the heavyweight division.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000.