Karla Sanchez named Hancock College's first rodeo team head coach
Buy Now

Jim Glines, fundraising committee chairman for Hancock Boosters, and Erin Krier, who is directing the college’s rodeo program, pose for a photo at the inaugural Hancock Rodeo dinner and auction on Aug. 24, 2019, at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge.

 Elliott Stern, Staff

The annual Hancock College Rodeo Team Boosters Club Dinner and Auction is coming back Saturday, Aug. 7 at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with dinner served promptly at 7:07 p.m.

Billy Ruiz’s Cowboy Flavor is back to serve up a New York strip steak dinner, cooked on a Santa Maria-style barbecue pit, with all the fixings.

A silent auction will be held throughout the evening with a live auction proceeding immediately after dinner. Bids for silent auction items will be available for pre-event bidding online at https://ahcrodeo2021.givesmart.

The cost is $60 for individual dinner tickets; Blue Sponsor tables for 10 are available for $500; and $1,000 for a Gold Sponsor table for 10 with unlimited wine and table service for dinner.

Rodeo Team Booster Club Charter Memberships are also available for $1,000 and include a personalized, embroidered jacket with rodeo team logo and charter member name.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://e.givesmart.com/events/m2g/ or by calling Jada Clark at 805-720-7493.

First Baptist Church hosting basketball tournament

First Baptist Church in Santa Maria is hosting a three-on-three basketball tournament on July 30-31.

The tournament is for girls and guys ages 10 through 18. It is a double-elimination tournament. There will also be a slam dunk contest and a three-point shootout on Saturday. There are cash prizes and registration includes a tournament T-shirt.

Registration will begin at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, July 30. The tournament orientation is at 5:15 p.m. and the round robin seeding games begin at 5:45 p.m.

On Saturday, July 31, the doors open at 8:30 a.m. and the double-elimination tournament games begin at 9 a.m. The three-point shootout is at 10:30 and the slam dunk contest is at 11 a.m.

Lunch is slated to start at 11:30 a.m. Games resume at 12:30 p.m. Teams can have up to four players. There are age divisions: 10 through 12; 13 through 15 and 16 through 18.

Teams will play in the age bracket according to their oldest player.

The cost of entry is $15 per play and includes the T-shirt, a Chick-fil-A lunch and three-on-three games.

Cash or check made out to FBC is due at registration on Friday, July 30.

Call (805) 937-8405 or visit fbcsantamaria.com/3v3 for more information.

0
0
0
0
0