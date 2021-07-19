The annual Hancock College Rodeo Team Boosters Club Dinner and Auction is coming back Saturday, Aug. 7 at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with dinner served promptly at 7:07 p.m.
Billy Ruiz’s Cowboy Flavor is back to serve up a New York strip steak dinner, cooked on a Santa Maria-style barbecue pit, with all the fixings.
A silent auction will be held throughout the evening with a live auction proceeding immediately after dinner. Bids for silent auction items will be available for pre-event bidding online at https://ahcrodeo2021.givesmart.
The cost is $60 for individual dinner tickets; Blue Sponsor tables for 10 are available for $500; and $1,000 for a Gold Sponsor table for 10 with unlimited wine and table service for dinner.
Rodeo Team Booster Club Charter Memberships are also available for $1,000 and include a personalized, embroidered jacket with rodeo team logo and charter member name.
Tickets can be purchased online at https://e.givesmart.com/events/m2g/ or by calling Jada Clark at 805-720-7493.
First Baptist Church hosting basketball tournament
First Baptist Church in Santa Maria is hosting a three-on-three basketball tournament on July 30-31.
The tournament is for girls and guys ages 10 through 18. It is a double-elimination tournament. There will also be a slam dunk contest and a three-point shootout on Saturday. There are cash prizes and registration includes a tournament T-shirt.
Registration will begin at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, July 30. The tournament orientation is at 5:15 p.m. and the round robin seeding games begin at 5:45 p.m.
On Saturday, July 31, the doors open at 8:30 a.m. and the double-elimination tournament games begin at 9 a.m. The three-point shootout is at 10:30 and the slam dunk contest is at 11 a.m.
Lunch is slated to start at 11:30 a.m. Games resume at 12:30 p.m. Teams can have up to four players. There are age divisions: 10 through 12; 13 through 15 and 16 through 18.
Teams will play in the age bracket according to their oldest player.
The cost of entry is $15 per play and includes the T-shirt, a Chick-fil-A lunch and three-on-three games.
Cash or check made out to FBC is due at registration on Friday, July 30.
Call (805) 937-8405 or visit fbcsantamaria.com/3v3 for more information.