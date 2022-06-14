The Santa Maria Valley is leading the way on this year's All-Area Team for boys basketball.
St. Joseph, of course, is the Central Coast powerhouse. Last week, St. Joseph freshman Tounde Yessoufou was named the Santa Maria Times' All-Area Most Valuable Player.
Today, three players from three separate Santa Maria schools also landed All-Area individual recognition.
St. Joseph won the Mountain League title last season. Across town, Pioneer Valley won the Ocean League championship.
Leading the Panthers to that elusive league title was senior small forward Isaiah Guerrero. He was named the Ocean League MVP. He's also the Santa Maria Times' All-Area Defensive Player of the Year.
Back at St. Joseph, senior guard Dre Roman is the All-Area Offensive Player of the Year.
Over at Santa Maria High, sharpshooter Alex Milner is the All-Area Sixth Man of the Year.
Isaiah Guerrero, Defensive Player of the Year
Guerrero was a shark atop a great Pioneer Valley defense, patrolling the waters on the hunt for turnovers that lead to fast-break points. More clearly, Guerrero's relentless energy all over the court helped power a Pioneer Valley team that dominated the Ocean League, rolling to the league championship with a 10-0 record.
Guerrero would harass ball-handlers for 90-plus feet in the Panthers' full-court defense. He could also defend in the paint with his size and length.
The Panthers went 17-11 overall while going unbeaten in league play and allowing fewer than 49 points per game.
Dre Roman, Offensive Player of the Year
Roman was the savvy, steady veteran on the dominant St. Joseph team this year. The 6-foot-2 combo guard averaged 14 points and 7.5 rebounds a game for the Knights. He also added 3.6 assists and 2.2 steals per game.
The Knights went 27-4 overall and 12-0 against Mountain League competition. They fell to Clovis West in the CIF-CS Open Division title game.
Alex Milner, Sixth Man of the Year
Milner was the leading scorer for the Saints. The 6-foot-1 senior averaged 18.1 points and 5.8 rebounds per game as Santa Maria went 11-17 overall and 4-6 in league.
First Team
St. Joseph junior Luis Marin is on the First Team. Marin averaged 12.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and a team-high 5.6 assists per game for the Knights. He also added 1.4 steals per game.
Santa Ynez junior Landon Lassahn is also on the First Team. Lassahn was also named to the All-Channel League First Team.
Righetti senior JT Trigueros led the Warriors with 15.1 points per game. He's on the All-Area First Team. He also was on the All-Mountain League First Team. Trigueros added 4.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.1 steals per game.
Rounding out the First Team is Arroyo Grande senior Brody Naber and Cabrillo senior Bradley McCune.
Naber was on the All-League First Team in the Mountain League and McCune was named to the Channel League's First Team.
Second Team
There are seven players on the Second Team, including two each from Righetti, Pioneer Valley and St. Joseph.
Righetti has Terry Butler Jr. and AJ Durazo on the Second Team. Butler, a junior, was second in scoring on Righetti, averaging 12.6 points per game. He added 6.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists tand 1.3 steals per game.
Durazo added 11.2 points, seven rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.5 steals per game.
St. Joseph's Elijah Allen and Will Kuykendall are on the Second Team. Allen was named to the Mountain League's First Team and Kuykendall was named to the Second Team.
Allen, a sharp-shooting guard, averaged 7.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. Kuykendall added 5.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.
Cabrillo junior Lorenzo Martinez is on the All-Area Second Team. Martinez was named to the Channel League's First Team.
Honorable Mention
There are nine players on the Honorable Mention team.
Santa Maria's Jorge Adame is one of those. The junior was second on the team in scoring with 11.6 points per game. He led the Saints with 8.9 rebounds.
Righetti junior Yash Patel is on the Honorable Mention squad. Patel was fourth on Righetti with 8.8 points per game. He also averaged 6.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game.
Two Valley Christian players are on the Honorable Mention team. They are junior Gavin Edick, who led the Lions with 15.9 points per game and sophomore Jacob Sanders, who added 13.5 points a game.
Orcutt Academy sophomore Trenton Buzard is also there. Buzard averaged 9.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.3 steals per game.
Rounding out the All-Area team are Nipomo senior Louis DiModica, Arroyo Grande senior Lucas Juarez, Pioneer Valley senior Frankie Hin and Lompoc senior Deville Dickerson.