Hancock College football coach Seth Damron runs a preseason practice in 2022. 

 Joe Bailey, Staff

With the season fast approaching, the Allan Hancock College football team has undergone a coaching change.

The school announced Tuesday that head coach Seth Damron has resigned and Ricky Aguilar, a former longtime Hancock assistant who's spent the past few seasons at the high school level, is taking over.

The school announced that Damron has stepped down after two seasons at the helm of the Hancock program less than two months from the season starting. He spent six seasons overall with the Bulldogs in various positions.

