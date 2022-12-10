Lompoc Shockwave.jpg

The Lompoc-based Shockwaves travel softball team won a tournament championship for the third time this season, going 5-0 at the Fresno Pilgrimfest.

The Lompoc-based Shockwaves travel softball team won a tournament championship for the third time this season, this time going 5-0 at the National Softball Association (NSA) Fresno Pilgrimfest.

The Shockwaves, with about half the team out sick according to a news release, wrapped up the title Nov. 20.

Kaitlyn Ashby struck out 16 in four games pitched for the Shockwaves and finished with a 1.8 WHIP (walks plus hits per innings pitched). Alex Brooks did not allow an earned run in the one game she pitched. She struck out seven.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

