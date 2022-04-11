Last week was not a good one for the Lompoc High softball team.
Facing a critical two-game set against Dos Pueblos, one which could decide the Channel League championship, Lompoc lost both games last week, losing 6-4 at home on April 5 and 13-3 on April 8.
Lompoc lost to Dos Pueblos on a brutally windy afternoon in the City of Arts and Flowers on April 5.
Lompoc is now 8-3 in Channel League games with both losses coming at the hands of the Chargers, who are now 8-1 in league. The Chargers' lone loss came against San Marcos.
Lompoc was set to play Cabrillo Tuesday afternoon at home and then play at Cabrillo on Friday at 3:30 p.m. Cabrillo entered Tuesday's game on a six-game win streak.
Dos Pueblos beat Lompoc 1-0 the first time the teams met last month. The games last week were much different.
Dos Pueblos pitcher Georgia Wilson had three RBIs and a run, going 2-for-2 in the April 8 win over Lompoc. Jessica Reveles had two hits and two RBIs and Mia Reveles went 2-for-4 with tree runs. Riley Monroe and Bella Nuno both homered.
Lompoc pitchers combined to give up 13 hits and seven earned runs while striking out just three batters. Briana Reitmeier had two RBIs and a double and Gabi Arias went 2-for-3 at the plate.
In the April 5 contest, Dos Pueblos scored three times in the top of the first inning as Lompoc ace Reitmeier had a shaky start. The Braves then tied the game up with one run in each the first, second and third innings. Dos Pueblos then went up 4-3 in the top of the fifth but Lompoc answered yet again, scoring to tie the game in the bottom of the fifth.
But Dos Pueblos just had too much offense, scoring twice in the top of the seventh to go up for good.
Reitmeier did settle in after a rough first inning, though she wasn't her dominant self. Reitmeier threw a complete game, striking out 11 while giving up seven hits and two earned runs with four free passes.
The wind wreaked havoc on infielders and outfielders. Balls caught in the wind started fair and landed foul. Others started foul and landed fair. Some balls died in the wind and others seemed to take off in it.
Each team was tagged with five errors and Lompoc actually out-hit Dos Pueblos 11-7.
Natalie Aguilar, Reitmeier, Devonnah Montague and Rita Hernandez each had two hits. Gabi Arias had a hit and scored a run. Aguilar, Hernandez and Reitmeier also scored a run. Hernandez had two RBIs.
Dos Pueblos pitcher Georgia Wilson threw a complete game, allowing the 11 hits while striking out just three and walking one.
Bella Nuno went 2-for-4 with a run for the Chargers. Jessica Reveles went 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI. Nuno had a pair of doubles.
Reitmeier got a strikeout to start the seventh inning. Riley Monroe was then hit by a pitch and Reveles singled. Wilson then hit a line drive to left field that was mis-played, allowing Monroe and Reveles to score the go-ahead runs.
Yvette Rodriguez had a two-out single for the Braves in the bottom of the seventh, but Wilson got a pop out to end the game.
Cabrillo on a roll
The Conquistadores were set to open this week's two-game set against Lompoc on a six-game win streak after beating Santa Barbara 13-0 and 22-0 last week. That followed a doubleheader sweep of Orcutt Academy by scores of 19-0 and 13-2. Cabrillo also beat Santa Ynez 6-5 and 13-0.
The Conqs started the week 10-9 overall and 6-5 in league. Sophomore Keira Howerton was batting .526 with 20 hits, 14 RBIs and 12 runs scored. Alina Terrones was leading the team with 21 RBIs. She was batting .525 on the season with 21 hits. Freshman Sophia Powell is also having a big season with a .429 average and 13 RBIs. Sekai Mitchell is 5-2 on the season with five complete games in over 50 innings pitched.
Orcutt Academy coaching openings
There are a pair of varsity head coaching positions open at Orcutt Academy High School. The Spartans are looking for a head coach for their 8-man football program and a head coach for the girls golf program.
Those interested can email the athletic director at cmckenzie@orcutt-schools.net.