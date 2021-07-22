Three Lompoc players and one each from Santa Ynez and Cabrillo made the All-Channel League First Team for softball.

The lone Santa Ynez player on the squad is senior Lauren Swing. Cabrillo freshman Kiera Howerton, a freshman, made the First Team.

Lompoc senior Haley Larsh, junior Briana Reitmeier and sophomore Cheyanne Cordova made the First Team.

San Marcos senior Allie Fryklund was named the league MVP.

Also earning First Team All-League from the league champion Royals were Caitlyn Early, Gigi Gritt, Tiana Monaghan and Izabella Velasquez.

Dos Pueblos had three players on the First Team in Riley Monroe, Bella Nuno and Georgia Wilson.

Lompoc had two players make the Channel League's second team in Avary Montgomery, a sophomore, and senior Shea Armenta.

Santa Ynez sophomore Sydney Gills earned Second Team recognition as did Cabrillo junior Alina Terrones.

San Marcos had three players on the Second Team with Kamilah Morales, Emma Foster and Cassandra Perez.

Dos Pueblos' Jessica Reveles, Mia Reveles and Ashley Gerken also made the Second team, joined by Santa Barbara's Alyssa Perez and Amanda Holguin.

A bevy of North County players earned honorable mention recognition including four players from Cabrillo: senior Alexia Juarez-Wilhite, sophomore Sekai Mitchell, Junior Miranda Villalobos and freshman Lysandra Pimental.

Lompoc sophomore Rita Hernandez earned honorable mention, as did Santa Ynez seniors Mckinnzie Grossini and Molli Kadlec and junior Riley Vannasap.

San Marcos went 14-1 in Channel League play to claim the league title. The Royals went 20-5 overall.

Dos Pueblos went 12-3 in league and 16-8 overall. Lompoc finished 10-5 in league play but went on a deep playoff run, advancing to the CIF Southern Section Division 6 semifinals as the No. 3 seed.

Santa Ynez went 5-10 in league and 6-15 overall and Cabrillo finished 4-11 in league and 6-13 overall.

Santa Barbara finished last in the league at 0-15, going 1-16 during the regular season.

San Marcos' Bella Cruz and Mackenzie Mendoza earned honorable mention, as did Lia Gamberdella and Lacy Spear of Dos Pueblos and Andrea Gonzalez and Liliana Navarro of Santa Barbara.

Hancock rodeo dinner coming up

The annual Hancock College Rodeo Team Boosters Club Dinner and Auction is coming back Saturday, Aug. 7 at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with dinner served promptly at 7:07 p.m.

Billy Ruiz’s Cowboy Flavor is back to serve up a New York strip steak dinner, cooked on a Santa Maria-style barbecue pit, with all the fixings.

A silent auction will be held throughout the evening with a live auction proceeding immediately after dinner. Bids for silent auction items will be available for pre-event bidding online at https://ahcrodeo2021.givesmart.

The cost is $60 for individual dinner tickets; Blue Sponsor tables for 10 are available for $500; and $1,000 for a Gold Sponsor table for 10 with unlimited wine and table service for dinner.

Rodeo Team Booster Club Charter Memberships are also available for $1,000 and include a personalized, embroidered jacket with rodeo team logo and charter member name.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://e.givesmart.com/events/m2g/ or by calling Jada Clark at 805-720-7493.

First Baptist Church hosting basketball tournament

First Baptist Church in Santa Maria is hosting a three-on-three basketball tournament on July 30-31.

The tournament is for girls and guys ages 10 through 18. It is a double-elimination tournament. There will also be a slam dunk contest and a three-point shootout on Saturday. There are cash prizes and registration includes a tournament T-shirt.

Registration will begin at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, July 30. The tournament orientation is at 5:15 p.m. and the round robin seeding games begin at 5:45 p.m.

On Saturday, July 31, the doors open at 8:30 a.m. and the double-elimination tournament games begin at 9 a.m. The three-point shootout is at 10:30 and the slam dunk contest is at 11 a.m.

Lunch is slated to start at 11:30 a.m. Games resume at 12:30 p.m. Teams can have up to four players. There are age divisions: 10 through 12; 13 through 15 and 16 through 18.

Teams will play in the age bracket according to their oldest player.

The cost of entry is $15 per play and includes the T-shirt, a Chick-fil-A lunch and three-on-three games.

Cash or check made out to FBC is due at registration on Friday, July 30.

Call (805) 937-8405 or visit fbcsantamaria.com/3v3 for more information.