One streak ended while another kept going Friday night.
St. Joseph beat Lompoc for the first time in program history in a clash of two area heavyweights.
The 48-34 victory ended the Knights' drought against the Braves at Jay Will Stadium in Orcutt. Lompoc, though, saw another streak continue. For the third straight time against the Mountain League's top competition, the Braves faltered in the second half.
Lompoc is now 6-3 on the season, with those three losses coming in league competition to Paso Robles, Mission Prep and St. Joseph. In all those games, Lompoc's second-half leads gave way to fourth-quarter collapses. Lompoc will turn its attention to its regular season finale next week against Santa Ynez (5-4, 2-4).
St. Joseph, meanwhile, has a crown in its sights. The Knights (8-1, 6-0) travel to Mission Prep (7-2, 6-0) Friday for their finale. Mission Prep and St. Joseph are both unbeaten in league and Friday's game will decide the outright league champion.
Friday's game between Lompoc and St. Joseph was scoreless after the first quarter. Lompoc then out-scored St. Joseph 21-20 in the second to take that slim lead into the break.
Lompoc went up 27-20 when star quarterback Cavin Ross hit Rudy Elizondo on a 46-yard touchdown strike. The Knights responded immediately, quite literally, when star running back Carter Vargas took the ensuing kickoff back 90 yards for a touchdown to tie the game.
The teams then exchanged punts and Lompoc took a 34-27 lead on another Ross-to-Elizondo scoring play.
Lompoc wouldn't score again, while St. Joseph scored the game's final 21 points. A big passing play from St. Joseph QB Darian Mensah to Collin Fasse set up a Vargas touchdown run to tie the game after three quarters.
St. Joseph marched down the field and scored on another Vargas run to go up 41-34. Lompoc's offense struggled to find any rhythm as the Braves were forced to punt again and St. Joseph marched down a short field to score on a Mensah run.
Lompoc's final drive ended when Ross was trying to make something happen, scrambling toward his own sideline and took a big hit as he tossed a pass up. Dylan Fleming intercepted the errant throw and St. Joseph drained the rest of the clock.
Nelson Maldonado scored the game's first touchdown on a dazzling play. Ross threw deep, Vargas, who also plays safety for the Knights, went up to intercept the ball, but he just missed it and Maldonado caught it and trotted into the end zone for the 55-yard touchdown.
Vargas then scored from nine yards out but the Knights missed the point-after kick to make the score 7-6. Monte Ortiz scored on a quick scoring strike on a pass from Ross to put the Braves up 14-6. Vargas then scored on another short run on a play where he bowled over Maldonado in the end zone and was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct after standing over his would-be tackler briefly.
Ross then found Elizondo for another Lompoc touchdown to put the Braves up 21-14. The Knights had just two minutes to score before halftime and they managed just fine, with Mensah capping the scoring drive with a fourth-down-and-9 throw to Collin Fasse for a touchdown, making the score 21-20 at halftime.
Lompoc held a 33-21 lead at Paso Robles earlier this season and lost 34-33. They led Mission Prep 35-34 in the third quarter before falling 61-35 earlier this month.
Mission Prep was tested by Righetti Friday night. The Royals held a slim 20-19 lead with about a minute left before the Royals scored an insurance touchdown to put the Warriors away. Mission Prep also struggled to put Arroyo Grande away last week, winning 41-35. The Royals have won six straight and have out-scored their opponents 305-207 on the year.
They lost to Bakersfield Christian 35-9 in the season opener. St. Joseph routed that same Bakersfield Christian team 38-7 the following week. The Knights' lone loss on the season is to Newbury Park, which is 8-1 on the season and one of the top teams in Ventura County. Mission Prep's other loss is to Aptos, 37-21, which is 6-2 on the season.
St. Joseph has out-scored their opponents 334-129 on the season.
Lompoc's offense sure is good. St. Joseph hadn't allowed more than the 31 points Newbury Park scored against them in a game this season. The 17 points they gave up to Arroyo Grande were the most the Knights allowed in league play this year, but Lompoc doubled it Friday.
