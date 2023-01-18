011823 SJHS Hoops 01
St. Joseph sophomore Tounde Yessoufou had a big double-double, with 29 points on 14-for-18 shooting from the floor, and 12 rebounds in an 87-44 win over Arroyo Grande on Tuesday.

 Chris Aguirre

The St. Joseph boys basketball team made sure that the showdown for Mountain League supremacy Tuesday night wasn't much of a showdown.

In a game that pitted two games that hadn't lost in league play, St. Joseph (14-5, 5-0) routed Arroyo Grande (13-6, 5-1) 87-44 at Arroyo Grande behind another well-rounded performance, with sophomore wing Tounde Yessoufou leading the way and getting plenty of support.

Yessoufou racked up a big double-double, with 29 points on 14-for-18 shooting from the floor, and 12 rebounds. Yessoufou also had five assists.

