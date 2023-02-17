With the Fresno San Joaquin Memorial defense occupied with St. Joseph sophomore five-star recruit Tounde Yessoufou from outside, St. Joseph center Caedin Hamilton seized the moment, or rather, moments.
Hamilton got inside the Panthers defense for five crucial second-chance points near the basket, nine points total in the second half and No. 3 St. Joseph squeezed past No. 6 San Joaquin Memorial, 65-63, at St. Joseph's Hofschulte Gym in the CIF Central Section Division 1 quarterfinals.
St. Joseph freshman guard Julius Price made two free throws with 2.5 seconds left for the winning points. Down 65-63, the Panthers had time for a running 3-point try by Amari Carraway several feet beyond the midcourt line, but the try didn't come close.
The Knights will host No. 7 Bakersfield Christian Wednesday night in the semifinals. Bakersfield Christian beat No. 2 60-57. St. Joseph, the Mountain League champ, moved to 24-6. The Panthers are 21-10.
"They had to focus on (Yessoufou), and it was my time to shine," said Hamilton afterward. He took advantage of it.
Hamilton put in the follow shot after his own miss to put St. Joseph ahead 63-59 with 1:11 left. Mike Davis put in a follow shot to pull the Panthers within 63-61 with 55 seconds left.
Yessoufou put up a 3-point shot that bounced up off the back rim and hit the wires above the backboard before going into the basket, so the potential three points for the Knights were scratched.
Julius Olanrewaju scored in the lane with 14 seconds left to pull the Panthers into a tie but the Panthers fouled Price as he was driving toward the basket, and the freshman delivered with the winning made free throws.
Yessoufou finished with a game high 27 points, and Hamilton scored 15. Price added 11 for the Knights, and Luis Marin had eight.
The 6-foot-7 Davis plagued the Knights close to the basket all night and wound up with 23 points. Carraway made four 3's en route to scoring with 17 points and Olannewaju finished with 15.
The Panthers were able to make this one a halfcourt game for the most part and the Knights, usually a good transition team, couldn't get much going on transition. The Panthers turned the ball over 12 times. The Knights took good care of the ball themselves and had just 10 turnovers.
Hamilton said afterward that San Joaquin Memorial was a tough out.
In fact, "They're the toughest team (to play) in the section," said the St. Joseph senior.
The Knights beat the Panthers for the CIF Central Section Open Division title in 2021.
Yessoufou went down hard midway through the fourth quarter, grabbed his ankle, shouted and pounded the floor with his palms. He got up limping, but seemed to move better as the fourth quarter went along.
Arroyo Grande 68, Bakersfield Liberty 65
The Eagles won to advance to the D2 semifinals where they'll host Dinuba.
Nic Simmons and Aiden Peralta each scored 13 and Adam Silmon had 11 in the win for Arroyo Grande, the No. 2 seed in he bracket. Dinuba is the No. 3 seed.
Lucca Hart poured in 35 points for the fifth-seeded Titans and Joe Canales had 10.
Nicky Frangie had 29 points for Templeton, including 17 in the fourth quarter, but it wasn't enough as the Titans won to advance to play at No. 1 Kerman in the CIF semifinals
Templeton out-scored Nipomo 28-18 in the final quarter.
Grace Mensah scored twice, and the top-ranked Knights (22-2-1) moved into the Division 2 semifinals with a win at St. Joseph's Jay Will Stadium over the No. 9 Coyotes.
Isabella Ruiz and Liz Vega each tallied once for the Knights, who will host either No. 4 Clovis West or No. 5 Kingsburg in the semifinals next Tuesday night at 6 p.m.
Lompoc 3, Bakersfield Golden Valley 1
The Braves scored two goals in the final minutes to advance to the semifinals.
Goals were scored by Avi Anguiano, Giselle Silva and Sophia Martinez.
