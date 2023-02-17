With the Fresno San Joaquin Memorial defense occupied with St. Joseph sophomore five-star recruit Tounde Yessoufou from outside, St. Joseph center Caedin Hamilton seized the moment, or rather, moments.

Hamilton got inside the Panthers defense for five crucial second-chance points near the basket, nine points total in the second half and No. 3 St. Joseph squeezed past No. 6 San Joaquin Memorial, 65-63, at St. Joseph's Hofschulte Gym in the CIF Central Section Division 1 quarterfinals.

St. Joseph freshman guard Julius Price made two free throws with 2.5 seconds left for the winning points. Down 65-63, the Panthers had time for a running 3-point try by Amari Carraway several feet beyond the midcourt line, but the try didn't come close. 

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.