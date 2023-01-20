In the first coaching match-up between close friends Kristina Santiago and Desiree Hitch, two of the most decorated players in Righetti basketball history, Santiago's St. Joseph Knights were simply too much for Hitch's Warriors Thursday night.
Righetti's trademark defensive pressure gave St. Joseph trouble early, but the taller, at least as fast (oh, yes, they also made 34 shots from the floor, including seven 3's) Knights eventually won this Mountain League game at Righetti's Warrior Gym going away, 85-40.
The game was a make-up of the scheduled Jan. 9 game between the teams that was rained out.
St. Joseph moved to 17-3, 6-0. Righetti is 11-8, 3-3. Both teams were scheduled to have league home games Friday night, St. Joseph against Morro Bay, and Righetti against Cabrillo.
Santiago and Hitch exchanged a hug and chatted briefly before the game. Afterward, several well-wishers greeted Santiago, who played three years of varsity ball at Righetti with Hitch. Hitch graduated from Righetti a year ahead of Santiago.
"It was good to be back in this gym again," Santiago said afterward. "It had been a long time."
Makiah Cutliff tied the game at 2-2 briefly for Righetti with a basket at the 5:57 mark, but St. Joseph junior guard Kai Oani, who constantly plagued the Warriors with her shooting, her defense and her floor work, put the Knights ahead for good, 5-2, with a 3-pointer at the 5:37 mark.
Oani made three 3's en route to a game-high 23 points. When she wasn't scoring or getting the ball inside to Candace Kpetikou, a 6-foot-4 St. Joseph senior who signed with Washington State and scored 22 points Thursday night, Oani was all over the floor making plays on defense or effectively dishing the ball off to another teammate.
All eight St. Joseph players scored. Standout junior guard Avary Cain, St. Joseph's season scoring leader, wound up with 13 points after finding her offensive rhythm in the second half. Guard Annalyssa Cota scored 12 points and gave the Knights a solid floor game on offense and defense. Mia Matautia, a 5-10 sophomore power forward-shooting guard, also disrupted the Righetti offense plenty.
Makiah Cutliff led Righetti with 16 points. Bree Luna scored 11.
Being without power forward Irie Torres obviously affected the Warriors. Besides missing her scoring, with Torres out Righetti had no one to challenge Kpetikou inside.
Hitch said Torres was ill. "She'll be ready to go next week," the Righetti coach said.
"Makiah is our tallest player, but Irie is my inside player," said Hitch. "She had a double-double the last two games," before the one Thursday night.
"That's been the story of our season - someone's sick, someone's injured, someone's away for awhile," said Hitch. "But it helps build our character. St. Joseph's just a very talented team. They have Avary and Candace, and they have good role players."
St. Joseph won handily despite 16 turnovers. The Knights forced 20 turnovers themselves.
"Righetti is a very challenging team to play, with that defensive pressure, and they always play hard," said Santiago. "It's good for us. Playing that kind of team will help us prepare for the post-season."
