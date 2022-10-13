There was movement in the area football power rankings this week, but not at the top.

St. Joseph and Mission Prep remained 1-2 in the area ratings. The Knights, who also moved from seventh to fifth in the CalPreps CIF Central Section rankings, have been in the top area ratings spot all season.

Mission Prep kept the No. 18 CalPreps sectional rating it had the week before.

