Clovis West rallied from a 20-point second half deficit to beat St. Joseph 72-63 in overtime for the CIF Central Section Open Division championship last year. The Knights will try to turn the tables on the Golden Eagles this year.

No. 1 Clovis West and No. 3 St. Joseph will face each other Saturday night at 8 p.m. at Selland Arena in Fresno for the 2023 Division 1 boys basketball title.

Clovis West comes into this one 31-2. St. Joseph is 25-6. Both teams never lost at home this season going into this one.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000.