Santa Ynez is now 4-2 and 1-2 in league. The Pirates' league losses are to the two unbeatens in league as they lost 32-27 to Mission Prep on Sept. 16.
Santa Ynez routed Righetti 31-11 last week. Mission Prep handed Paso Robles its first league loss Friday, rolling 28-7.
St. Joseph heads to Paso Robles (4-2, 2-1) next week while Santa Ynez head to winless Nipomo (0-6, 0-3), which lost 53-0 to Arroyo Grande (2-4, 1-2) Friday.
St. Joseph relied mainly on its ground game against the Pirates. Aaron Fierro capped a drive with a 3-yard touchdown run to put the Knights up 7-0 in the first quarter.
Carter Vargas then scored on a 21-yard run to give the Knights a 14-0 advantage.
The Pirates eventually recovered a St. Joseph fumble, but Santa Ynez quarterback Luke Gildred was intercepted by Jeremiah Philson later in the second quarter. Then Santa Ynez intercepted a St. Joseph pass to set up Gildred's touchdown pass to Daulton Beard with three minutes left in the first half, cutting the deficit to 14-7.
The Knights, though, weren't content with a one-score lead heading to halftime. They marched down the field and scored on another Vargas run, this time from five yards out.
The Pirates missed a field goal just before half and the Knights took a 21-7 lead into the break.
St. Joseph quarterback Darian Mensah got the second-half scoring started with a 3-yard touchdown run and the Knights were on their way with a 28-7 lead.