Avary Cain finished her sophomore basketball season at St. Joseph earlier this spring, but she’s already pretty basketball savvy.
The guard was one of the floor leaders for a Knights team that swept through the Mountain League at 10-0 and won the third-place game in the CIF Central Section Open Division playoffs. Cain helped run the St. Joseph offense and direct the Knights defense.
She helped the Knights win the Division 3 championship last year. This year, Cain is the Times’ All-Area MVP.
Cain, who stands about six feet tall, led the Knights in scoring at 18.4 points a game and shot 50 percent from the floor. She also made 79 percent of her free throws and averaged 5.6 rebounds and three assists a game.
“Over the last two years, Avary has put St. Joseph girls basketball back on the map,” said St. Joseph coach Analise Riezebos.
“Avary is a leader on and off the court. Her fiery intensity and high basketball IQ motivate her teammates to reach that next level.”
Cain said familiarity helped lead to a lot of success for the Knights, though they couldn’t quite reach the summit in the Open Division as they did in Division 3 the year prior.
“I’ve played club ball for six years, and I’d say I know about half the girls on the team,” said Cain. “Us knowing each other since we were younger definitely helped us win a lot of games.”
Obviously the Knights would have liked to win a few more at the end of the campaign this year, but they had a tougher haul this year than last. “The Open Division is a big step up from Division 3,” said Cain.
Cain is one of those players one can simply sense is seasoned by the way she goes about her business on the floor. For one, she never hesitates to quarterback an offense or defense.
Cain said she has that club ball experience to thank for that. “For sure, I think that’s how I picked up a lot of my pace,” said Cain, who fits right in with St. Joseph’s swift brand of ball. “Playing against more athletic girls definitely helped.
“Kai Oani, Andrea Stajic and I did a lot of the ball handling,” said Cain. On the other end of the floor, Cain regularly helped coordinate the St. Joseph defense.
“Defense helped win us a lot of games,” she said.
“Because Avary is nearly 6-feet tall and has a large wingspan, she would guard the top players on opposing teams,” said Riezebos. “She was also one of our leading rebounders.”
Cain was versatile in her shot-making ability. She was dependable when it came to finishing at the rim and hitting a perimeter jump shot.
“Avary is an unstoppable force on offense,” said Riezebos. “Her ability to weave her way to the basket and make shots from the perimeter make her impossible to guard.”
Cain said, “I felt like most of my shots were from the 10-foot area. I made a few from 15 feet out.”
The St. Joseph sophomore sees herself playing in college at pretty much the same position(s) she plays for the Knights.
“I will likely play a lot of shooting guard, but I would like to spread around my talent on the floor,” at the point, said Cain.
Cain’s work ethic, said Riezebos, will help her.
“Avary is athletically gifted, but spends countless hours in the gym to improve her craft and build on her knowledge of the game,” the St. Joseph coach said.
Cain is the first St. Joseph players to earn the All-Area MVP award since Tatiana Dunlap took the honor in 2013.
The Knights' season ended with a 60-49 loss to eventual state runner-up Windward in the opening round of the CIF SoCal Division 1 regional.