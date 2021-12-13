The Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table held its final luncheon of 2021 Monday afternoon and a pair of soccer stars were honored as Athletes of the Week.

Cabrillo's Bennett Richards netted a hat trick in a 5-1 win over Nipomo last week and added a goal and an assist in a win over Righetti.

St. Joseph's Zorah Coulibaly, meanwhile, netted seven goals to bump her season total up to 11 as the Knights went 4-1 last week. She also had two assists.

Richards was named the Male Athlete of the Week and Coulibaly took home the Female Athlete of the Week award.

"I was really surprised that I got the call to come to Round Table and even more surprised when I found out I was Athlete of the Week," Richards said.

The Cabrillo senior said that even though he had the hat trick against Righetti, he expects more out of himself.

"It could've gone better," he said. "I would consider it an off game because I had a few extra chances that I didn't put away. It was a good week overall, though."

The Conqs ended their preseason run with a 4-3 record, with wins over Dunn, Templeton, Nipomo and Righetti.

"We've kept most of our players from the last few years, we've been playing together for a really long time," Richards said of the Conqs. "Even before high school we played together."

Richards said of playing another season in the vaunted Channel League, "I think we can compete with the best of the best in that league. Santa Barbara and San Marcos are always tough, but we're trying to make CIF this year for the first time since we’ve been there."

Coulibaly had a feeling she was in the running for Athlete of the Week because she had just attended the Dec. 6 Round Table luncheon and was asked to attend this week as well.

"I was nervous, but I was thinking it could happen this week," Coulibaly said.

What does it feel like to score seven times in one week?

"I feel like I'm at the top of my game, the peak of my soccer career," Coulibaly said. "Hopefully I can stay this consistent."

Coulibaly said the team's chemistry has played a key role in her ability to find the back of the net.

"We don't have to ask for the ball, we just know it's going to be there," Coulibaly said.

The Knights were set to start Mountain League play Tuesday against Arroyo Grande.

Cabrillo

Athletic director Gary West spoke for the Conqs, introducing Richards, two girls basketball standouts, Maiya McIntyre and Gaby Cordova, and wrestler Martin Perez.

Perez finished second at 182 pounds at the Old Dutch Invitational at Righetti two weeks ago.

McIntyre and Cordova helped the Conqs win the Pasadena Poly Tournament last week.

Cordova was named the tournament MVP and McIntyre was named to the All-Tournament team.

St. Joseph

AD Tom Mott brought Coulibaly to the Round Table and girls basketball standouts Candace Kpetikou and Kai Oani. Also on hand for St. Joseph were basketball players Randy Telcide and Will Kuykendall, two kids who starred on the JV team last spring and have worked their way into the rotation on the Knights' talented varsity squad.

Hancock College

Women's basketball coach Cary Nereli was on hand to talk about his Bulldogs, who are 8-3 on the season.

In attendance for Hancock were players Alijah and Alexandria Paquet, sisters who starred at Righetti before joining forces once more with the Bulldogs.

Hancock is ranked No. 14 in the state. The Bulldogs beat LA Southwest 86-14 and Taft 74-35 last week. Their next home game is Jan. 5 against Moorpark.

Santa Maria

Wrestling coach Doug Silva presented the Santa Maria athletes, including 220-pound wrestler Angel Herrera, a sophomore who's developing into a promising competitor.

Silva introduced Yuridia Ramos, a junior on the girls basketball team. Ramos is a two-year starter and one of the team's leaders. Silva also introduced soccer player Juan Rodriguez, who had three goals and an assist for the Saints last week.

Santa Ynez

AD Ashley Coelho brought a solid group of athletes, including wrestler Fernando Nunez, who has multiple pins in under 15 seconds this year and wrestler Hailee Taylor, who has placed at three tournaments this year.

Coelho also introduced girls basketball players Giszelle Hrehor and Nayeli Torres, and boys soccer players Bryan Garcia and Leo Valencia.

The Pirate soccer team beat Carpinteria and Righetti last week and tied with SLO. Garcia scored three goals in two games last week and Valencia had two goals in the win over Righetti.

Hrehor is the starting center on the girls basketball team and has 73 points, 144 rebounds and 15 blocks this year to go along with her 4.1 GPA.

Torres is a team co-captain and drew praise from the crowd with her 4.7 GPA.

Lompoc

The one and only Dick Barrett was on hand to represent Lompoc athletics as the school's student-athletes were busy with finals this week.

Barrett talked about the Braves' girls hoops team playing at the Piedmont Tournament north of Oakland. The boys wrestling team lost to Dos Pueblos 40-35 last Wednesday, despite scoring five pins.

Valley Christian

Randy Stanford, VCA's girls basketball coach, introduced a pair of standout players in Alayna Kerley and Hannah McCoy. Kerley had 12 points in a 55-21 win over Maricopa.

"Hannah is a real scrappy player who will dive on the floor for any loose ball," Stanford said of McCoy. The Lions play at Coastal Christian in a pivotal Coast Valley League game.

Pioneer Valley

Girls wrestling coach R.D. Noel spoke about the remarkable season Joana Chavez is having. Chavez is 15-0 on the season and 13 of her wins have come via pin. She's a four-year wrestler that's carrying a 4.2 GPA at PVHS.

AD Anthony Morales introduced players Bryson Cugua and Luis Garcia, who have helped the Panthers out to an 8-1 start on the season. The Panthers play at SLO on Thursday.

The Round Table resumes on Jan. 24 after winter break.