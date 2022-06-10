St. Joseph freshman Tounde Yessoufou averaged 26.4 points per game for a Knights team that swept through the Mountain League this past season at 12-0.
And Yessoufou didn’t need to put up a lot of shots to post that team leading 26.4 ppg average.
Yessoufou shot 61 percent from the floor. Besides, the 6-foot-5 Yessoufou, who led the Knights in rebounds with a 12.3 per game average, averaged a double-double. He is the Santa Maria Times’ All-Area MVP.
“The best word to describe Tounde is ‘efficient’,” said veteran St. Joseph coach Tom Mott.
“He put up incredible numbers without taking many shots. Tounde rarely took a bad shot, and his touch around the rim is the best I’ve ever seen.”
“(The Knights coaching staff) had me taking most of my shots near the basket,” Yessoufou said. He made the strategy pay off.
Yessoufou led a St. Joseph team that made it to the CIF Central Section Open Division final. Clovis West beat the Knights 82-73 in overtime. Studio City Harvard Westlake beat St. Joseph 63-55 in the first round of the state tournament.
Yessoufou is a native of Benin, a French-speaking west African nation of 12.12 million people.
“I’ve been playing basketball since I was five years old,” said Yessoufou. “I came here nine months ago.
“My biological mother (Adingni) is still in Benin,” said Tounde. “We FaceTime with each other all the time. I’m an only child.”
Tounde said, “They play basketball much differently in Africa than they do here. It’s much faster here. We decided that if I wanted to follow my dreams, coming to the United States was the best option for me. I want to play college basketball, maybe go pro.”
He is one of several players from overseas who have thrived with the St. Joseph basketball team over the years.
“I don’t know him very well, but someone who had played there told me about St. Joseph,” said Yessoufou. He was sold.
Yessoufou settled in with his host family parents, Robert and Carre Boniface, then went full throttle toward learning a new language and adjusting to a new brand of basketball.
“I came here last August, right before school started, and I knew nothing about English,” the Benin native said.
Yessoufou immersed himself in “a bunch of books my host family brought me,” to help him get a handle on learning English.
Besides, “(My teammates and I) hang out together all the time,” Yessoufou said. “I paid attention to how they were talking to each other.”
He was a quick study, and Yessoufou now communicates in English quite well.
When it came to getting a grip on a faster kind of basketball, “It took a lot of work,” said Yessoufou. “When I first got here, during the summer, I’d get up at 6 a.m. (to work out), practice with the team at 3 and then work out until 8 every day for a month.”
All that labor paid off.
“Tounde had an amazing year on the court, and more importantly in the classroom,” said Mott.
Yessoufou said all that time together helped he and his teammates form a bond that propelled the Knights toward that 12-0 Mountain League run.
“It got so it felt like a family with us,” he said.
“I feel like we can take that same feeling, like a family, and have a good team next year as well.”
When it comes to Yessoufou’s drive toward eventually playing basketball at the college and possibly even professional level, Mott doesn’t doubt Yessoufou’s commitment.
“He’s laser focused on his goals,” the St. Joseph coach said.
Yessoufou has received scholarship offers from Arizona State, Portland and UC San Diego. He is the fourth straight Knight to win the All-Area MVP award. Steven Vasquez was the All-Area MVP last year after leading the Knights to the CIF Central Section Open Division title. Before that, Jincho Rivera and Angel Ortiz were named All-Area MVPs in consecutive years.