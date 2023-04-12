A lot of the shots Sydney Madison knocked toward the goal went in this season. Meanwhile, opposing strikers had a hard time getting much past defenders Paige Bailey and Alexis Acosta Zarate.

Madison, a junior striker for Orcutt Academy, scored 28 goals this year. She also had seven assists. Madison and Bailey, a Righetti senior defender, are the Ocean League girls soccer co-MVPs.

Cesar DeAlba of Righetti, along with Kim Wishon of Morro Bay, is Ocean League co-Coach of the Year.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.