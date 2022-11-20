McNeil Cup 01

Team Central Coast defeated Team Central Valley 11-7 last weekend to win the inaugural The McNeil Cup at Monarch Dunes in Nipomo last weekend.

 Contributed

The Central Coast squad led 6-2 going into singles play Sunday and went on to the win.

The McNeil Cup is named after tournament sponsor and Nipomo High School graduate Jeff McNeil, who plays for the New York Mets.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times  

