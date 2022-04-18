Cabrillo exacted some revenge on a windy Thursday afternoon, beating Lompoc 10-8 in a Channel League tennis match.
The Braves had beaten the rival Conquistadores by four games the first time the teams played earlier this season.
On Thursday, Cabrillo's doubles teams won all nine of their sets and the Conqs got one win in singles.
Alfredo Cervantes, Cody Aguilera, Tim Edwards, Mateo Jimenez, Tyler Farrance and Adrian Serniak were 'phenomenal,'" per Cabrillo coach David Riley.
Chris Barry won a tough singles match in a tiebreak 7-6 (10-8).
"I loved the never say die attitude by our team today," Riley said. "I told them all that every game matters and they all responded by winning some extremely tough games vs. Lompoc today."
College baseball
Hancock beats Cerritos
Hancock bounced back on day three of the AHC Spring Tournament with a convincing 19-5 victory over Cerritos College on Thursday.
The Bulldogs (17-17) got hot early after rattling off five quick runs in the first frame. Luke Wenzel started the frenzy by driving in three runs with a double up the middle, while Jacob Steels and Dylan Howell were each credited with an RBI after bases-loaded walks. Cerritos (9-24) responded with a pair of runs in the next frame while both teams were scoreless in the third. Hancock caught fire again in the fourth with an eight-run streak, sparked by an RBI single from Kalub Ramirez through the right side. Brayan Nunez, Vander Hodges, and Howell also recorded two RBIs apiece in the inning while Jacob Ruley picked up one.
Nunez and Steels came through once more in the fifth as they both drove home two runners with shots to the outfield. The Falcons managed to plate three runners in the sixth, but one RBI each for L. Wenzel and Zach Martinez kept Cerritos at bay in the bottom of the frame and ended the scoring for both parties.
Nunez led the Bulldogs at the plate with four RBIs and two runs after a 2-for-4 performance, while L. Wenzel registered four RBIs and three runs on one hit. Howell and Steels also had productive days at the plate after combining for a total of six RBIs, four walks, and three triples.
Kaden Bean earned the start and collected his first win of the season on the bump. He struck out one batter and scattered two hits through as many innings. Bradley Waite and Hodges combined for eight strikeouts through the final three frames but did not factor into the final decision. Isaac Baez and Christian Dijkman also appeared briefly on the mound with non-decision performances.
College softball
Glidewell powers Bulldogs past SBCC
Hancock picked up a Western State Conference victory in a 1-0 decision at Santa Barbara City College on Thursday afternoon.
Xchelle Glidewell came through for the Bulldogs (18-12, 6-3 WSC) in the sixth inning after driving home the only run of the game with a sacrifice fly to centerfield. Santa Barbara (10-28) spoiled the potential no-hitter after managing to squeak a hit through the left side in the seventh frame. Briana Munoz and Antoinette Terrones led the AHC squad at the plate after they both recorded 2-for-3 finishes, while Mya Mendoza crossed the plate once and recorded one hit.
Munoz collected her eighth win of the season in the circle after tossing a one-hitter. She struck out five batters and allowed just one hit through seven innings.