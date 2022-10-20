There is no denying that the St. Joseph offense has put up flashy numbers this season.

The offense for the top-ranked football team in the area has racked up a total of 208 points in five Mountain League games, all of which the Knights have won handily.

The lowest points total in a league game for the Knights (7-1, 5-0) has been the 34 they scored in a 34-7 win at Foster Road rival Righetti last Friday night in the 13th edition of the Battle for the Shield, a series in which St. Joseph leads 9-4.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.