The St. Joseph defense swarms Drake Missamore of Arroyo Grande for a sack during the Sept. 23 game. While the St. Joseph offense grabs most of the headlines, the Knight defense has played superbly well in Mountain League contests.
There is no denying that the St. Joseph offense has put up flashy numbers this season.
The offense for the top-ranked football team in the area has racked up a total of 208 points in five Mountain League games, all of which the Knights have won handily.
The lowest points total in a league game for the Knights (7-1, 5-0) has been the 34 they scored in a 34-7 win at Foster Road rival Righetti last Friday night in the 13th edition of the Battle for the Shield, a series in which St. Joseph leads 9-4.
However, the St. Joseph defense, perhaps over-shadowed by the prolific Knights offense, has been plenty good itself. The unit has yielded a grand total of 41 points in five league games, and it posted a shutout against Nipomo in a Mountain League opener.
"When your defense is getting a shutout, or giving up seven points, it takes a lot of pressure off the defense," St. Joseph quarterback Darian Mensah said after the Righetti game.
The most points the Knights have given up in a league game is the 17 it yielded to Arroyo Grande before St. Joseph scored 38 unanswered points in a 52-17 win. The closest Knights margin of victory in a league game was the 34-7 win they posted at Righetti.
The Warriors racked up 14 first downs and 158 yards rushing last Friday night but didn't score until quarterback Braden Claborn went in from six yards out at the 4:21 mark of the fourth quarter.
St. Joseph running back-linebacker Tanner Wood and two-way lineman Jorge Hernandez helped the Knights defense contain the Warriors offense.
Wood said he believes his defense will need to do more of the bend-but-don't-break thing if the Knights are to succeed in the playoffs.
"We knew before the season started that defense would be important for us," Wood said after the Righetti game.
Several promising-looking Warriors plays wound up going for short gains thanks to the fast-pursuing, gang-tackling Knights defense.
"That's what we do, rallying to the football, 11 guys around the ball," said Wood.
The league offenses St. Joseph has faced so far vary some in their modus operandi, and the Knights have responded well against them all.
Nipomo's offense works best when the Titans can successfully run right at people. Paso Robles also likes to run between the tackles. Arroyo Grande has a solid running game and a capable quarterback, Drake Missamore.
Santa Ynez has a passing game that features quarterback Luke Gildred and 6-foot-5 Daulton Beard, who is among the top 15 receivers in the state. Righetti, with its motion, can be deceptive with its ground game.
"They're all unique," Wood said of the opposing league offenses the Knights have played so far. "They've all been the same when it comes to how hard it is to prepare for them. Our coaches prepare us well for any situation."
Hernandez said he believes there HAS been a league offense so far that has been the most challenging for the Knights defense to prep for.
"They all have their unique challenging characteristics, but I think Santa Ynez, with their passing game, has been the most difficult," has been the most difficult league offense to prep for, Hernandez said.
The Knights won 42-7 at Santa Ynez Sept. 30.
St. Joseph faces two of the most prolific offenses in the league to close out its regular season. The Knights will go after their first football win against Lompoc in school history when they host the Braves and their 6-foot-1 senior quarterback Cavin Ross Friday.
Ross holds the Santa Barbara County career passing record, 7,534 yards. He set that in Lompoc's 49-0 win against Nipomo at Huyck Stadium in Lompoc last Friday night.
The Lompoc quarterback has a trio of capable receivers, Nelson Maldonado, Rudy Elizondo and Monte Ortiz.
St. Joseph and Mission Prep were both 5-0 in the Mountain League as of this week. The Knights will face the Royals at Mission Prep in their Oct. 28 regular season finale.
Mission Prep running back Drew Harrigan had already rushed for 1,076 yards and 14 touchdowns at press time. Royals quarterback Colby White had thrown for 1,322 yards, with 17 touchdown passes and just three interceptions. His leading receiver, Jamar Howard, was at 81.9 yards a game in receptions and nine touchdown catches.
However, "At the end of the day, with the way our coaches prepare us, with whatever challenges we face, we will make whatever adjustments we have to make on defense, and we will get the job done," said Hernandez.
Wood said, "The only ones who have stopped us so far are us."
