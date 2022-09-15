Lompoc at AG 01
Lompoc’s Cavin Ross passes to Nelson Maldonado for one of his 17 touchdown passes on the season. Ross and the Braves head to Arroyo Grande to open up Mountain League play Friday night. 

 Len Wood, Contributor

This is what it's all about. The high school football season is really heating up this week as many teams in the area open up league play.

The Mountain League teams, of which there are eight, will begin their slate of seven league games Friday night.

Most of the seven Ocean League teams are also opening up league play, though some of those teams may still have a non-league game remaining in the middle of their schedule.

Righetti's Brian Monighetti reacts after scoring one of his four touchdowns against Pioneer Valley last week. 
Isaac Moran carries the ball during the Sept. 9 game at Santa Maria. The Pirates host Mission Prep in a Mountain League game Friday while Santa Maria hosts Atascadero in an Ocean League game.
