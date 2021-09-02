It might be a quiet Friday night in Northern Santa Barbara County.
Some of the area's more high-profile teams are off and others don't exactly have marquee games.
St. Joseph is on a bye after two straight road losses. Santa Maria enters its bye week at 1-1.
Lompoc, the top-ranked team in the Times' Power Rankings, is hosting rival Cabrillo in the Big Game, though the Conquistadores are 0-2 and their losing streak is nearing 30 games.
Righetti has a big game, though it's at Santa Barbara High.
The biggest game for Santa Barbara County schools will likely be Bishop Diego's contest against Bakersfield Garces. That one features a pair of teams with serious CIF title aspirations.
In San Luis Obispo County, the top game is likely the one between San Luis Obispo and Arroyo Grande. The Eagles are off to an 0-2 start and certainly don't want to drop another game against their rival.
The Nipomo-Pioneer Valley game could also be a sneaky good one.
Let's take a look.
No. 1 Lompoc (2-0) vs. Cabrillo (0-2)
There's not a whole lot to say about this one. The Cabrillo-Lompoc rivalry has lost its luster over the last decade.
Lompoc coach Andrew Jones has never lost to Cabrillo as head coach of the Braves. In 2011, Lompoc beat Cabrillo in the regular season finale and then again in the CIF Northwest Division title game, with the Braves winning 21-0.
Since then, the rivalry has been completely owned by Jones' Braves. That won't change Friday.
Cabrillo is 0-2 and coming off a 56-0 home loss to Nipomo. This one may have a bit of an edge after Lompoc wasn't exactly pleased with how the spring game resulted in a forfeit win for the Braves.
The Pick: Lompoc 63, Cabrillo 0. No. 2 Bishop Diego (1-0) vs. Bakersfield Garces (2-0)
This one is a bit outside our coverage area, but it certainly should pique the interest of local high school football fans.
Garces will certainly be a factor come the CIF Central Section playoffs and Bishop Diego is looking to prove itself as the top team in the county.
I think Bishop Diego will win this one, but my confidence level is very low. I think being at home and Garces being a bit weary after playing two games already could help the Cardinals.
The Pick: Bishop Diego 24, Garces 22. No. 3 Nipomo (2-0) at Pioneer Valley (0-1)
Nipomo has been one of the more pleasant surprises this fall and the Titans and Panthers maneuvered their schedules to make this Mountain League game happen this week instead of later in the season.
Nipomo has some momentum, coming off its shellacking of Cabrillo. Pioneer Valley was off last week as its game against Bakersfield Stockdale was canceled.
I'm going with the Titans, who have too much momentum for the Panthers to overcome Friday.
The Pick: Nipomo 24, Pioneer Valley 12. No. 5 Righetti (0-1) at No. 10 Santa Barbara (1-1)
This is another sneaky good game that I wish was happening in Santa Maria.
Righetti is 0-1, but as I've said this week, the Warriors looked solid against a talented Lompoc team.
The Dons started with a 35-0 loss to Saugus but regrouped nicely in a 27-3 win over Thousand Oaks.
This should be a very competitive and exciting game. I think Righetti has just enough to beat Santa Barbara, but my confidence level is less than 10%.
The Pick: Righetti 35, Santa Barbara 27. No. 6 Mission Prep (1-0) at Visalia Central Valley Christian (2-0)
I love the way David Schuster is scheduling tough Central Section competition as the Royals continue to build up their program.
I don't see them beating a CVC team that has wins over Bakersfield Christian and Mt. Whitney.
The Pick: CVC 35, Mission Prep 18. No. 7: Paso Robles (1-1) vs. Buchanan (2-0)
Some folks have Buchanan as the top team in the Central Section this fall and I'm not going to argue with them.
Playing at home is just about the only thing the Bearcats have going for them in this one. This is a Thursday night game, so we'll know the result of this one by Friday morning.
The Pick: Buchanan 49, Paso Robles 9. No. 8 Santa Ynez (1-1) vs. Nordhoff (2-0)
I picked Santa Ynez to beat Nipomo in the opener and Nipomo ended up beating Santa Ynez.
I then picked Fillmore to beat Santa Ynez, and Santa Ynez ended up winning that one.
Now comes 2-0 Nordhoff. If I pick the Rangers, will Santa Ynez prove me wrong and win this one? Let's find out.
The Pick: Nordhoff 28, Santa Ynez 25. No. 9 San Luis Obispo (1-0) at Arroyo Grande (0-2)
My first instinct was to pick SLO in this rivalry matchup. But the Eagles showed improvement in their 47-26 loss to Bakersfield Centennial while SLO was off last week.
The Tigers beat Pioneer Valley 6-0 in their opener. I think the Eagles are learning and growing from their two defeats and are finding a little rhythm as the season moves along.
Arroyo Grande can win this one. Heck, I don't think they have a choice. They've got to win this game to salvage their season.
The Pick: Arroyo Grande 25, San Luis Obispo 20. Dos Pueblos (0-1) vs. Ventura (0-1) The Pick: Ventura, 33, Dos Pueblos 18 Atascadero (1-0) vs. Newbury Park (1-0) The Pick: Newbury Park 35, Atascadero 20 Templeton (0-1) vs. Madera Liberty (1-1) The Pick: Madera Liberty 19, Templeton 12. Season Prediction Record: 13-9.
VOTE: Seven up for Player of the Week
Travis Royal, St. Joseph WR
Updated
Aug 31, 2021
St. Joseph receiver Travis Royal had seven catches for 156 yards and three touchdowns Friday at Bakersfield Frontier.
Joe Bailey, Staff
Travis Royal, St. Joseph WR: 7 catches, 156 yards, 3 TDs in 35-33 loss at Frontier.
Sheldon Canley, Jr., Lompoc RB
Updated
Aug 31, 2021
Lompoc's Sheldon Canley Jr. starts off on his 76-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter of Friday's game against Righetti.
Joe Bailey, Staff
Sheldon Canley, Jr., Lompoc RB: 21 carries, 193 yards, 3 TDs in 42-20 win over Righetti.
Braden Claborn, Righetti QB
Updated
Aug 31, 2021
Righetti's Braden Claborn during Friday's game.
Joe Bailey, Staff
Braden Claborn, Righetti QB: Threw 3 TD passes in a 42-20 loss to Lompoc in his first varsity start for the Warriors.
Nate Reese, Nipomo QB
Updated
Aug 31, 2021
Nipomo quarterback Nate Reese carries the ball during the game against Santa Ynez. Reese accounted for five touchdowns in the 56-0 win over Cabrillo on Friday.
Joe Bailey, Staff
Nate Reese, Nipomo QB: 6-for-7 passing, 92 yards, 2 TDs; five carries, 132 yards, 3 TDs in 56-0 win over Cabrillo.
Mikey Gills, Santa Ynez LB
Updated
Aug 31, 2021
Santa Ynez' Mikey Gills runs with the ball during a game at Nipomo. Gills had 16 tackles in the Pirates' 26-21 win over Fillmore on Friday.
Joe Bailey, Staff
Mikey Gills, Santa Ynez LB: 16 total tackles (six solo), 2 TFLs; 1.5 sacks in 26-21 win over Fillmore.
Jacob Nava, Santa Maria RB/LB
Updated
Aug 31, 2021
Santa Maria's Jacob Nava carries the ball during the Saints' game against East Bakersfield on Aug. 20. Nava had 148 rushing yards in Friday's game against San Marcos.
Joe Bailey, Staff
Jacob Nava, Santa Maria RB/LB: 148 yards rushing in 13-6 loss to San Marcos.
Noah Nickell, Orcutt Academy WR/RB
Updated
Aug 31, 2021
Orcutt Academy senior Noah Nickell, seen carrying the ball during practice on Aug. 26.
Joe Bailey, Staff
Noah Nickell, Orcutt Academy WR/RB: 4 catches, 83 yards, 2 TDs, five tackles.
1 hr ago
1 hr ago
Photos: Santa Ynez tops Fillmore 26-21
082721 Fillmore SY 01.jpeg
Updated
Aug 31, 2021
Santa Ynez brings down Fillmore's Anthony Chessani during Friday's game in Santa Ynez. The Pirates beat the Flashes 26-21, improving to 1-1 on the season.
Len Wood, Contributor
082721 Fillmore SY 02.jpeg
Updated
Aug 31, 2021
Santa Ynez' quarterback Luke Gildred gets away from Fillmore's Michael Jimenez.
Len Wood Contributor
082721 Fillmore SY 03.jpeg
Updated
Aug 31, 2021
Santa Ynez coach Josh McClurg during Friday's game against Fillmore.
Len Wood Contributor
082721 Fillmore SY 04.jpeg
Updated
Aug 28, 2021
Santa Ynez' Nick Crandall (52) celebrates his sack of Fillmore's QB Joey Holladay with teammate Tyler Gregg (17).
Len Wood, Contributor
082721 Fillmore SY 05.jpeg
Updated
Aug 28, 2021
Santa Ynez' Nwar Samaan carries the ball during Friday's game against Fillmore.
Len Wood Contributor
082721 Fillmore SY 06.jpeg
Updated
Aug 28, 2021
Santa Ynez' Isaac Moran carries the ball against Fillmore's Anthony Chessani and Michael Jimenez.
Len Wood Contributor
082721 Fillmore SY 07.jpeg
Updated
Aug 28, 2021
Santa Ynez' Owen Hunt catches a touchdown pass against Fillmore's Freddy Araujo.
Len Wood Contributor
082721 Fillmore SY 08.jpeg
Updated
Aug 28, 2021
Santa Ynez' Aidan Scott (88) forces Fillmore's QB Joey Holladay to fumble. The Pirates recovered the ball.
Len Wood Contributor
Photos: Lompoc gets past Righetti 42-20
082721 LHS RHS FB 01.JPG
Updated
Aug 30, 2021
Lompoc's Sheldon Canley Jr. tries to get away from a defender during Friday night's game at Righetti. Canley scored three rushing touchdowns as the Braves beat the Warriors 42-20, improving to 2-0 on the season.
Joe Bailey, Staff
082721 LHS RHS FB 02.JPG
Updated
Aug 30, 2021
Lompoc's Sheldon Canley Jr. starts off on a game-clinching 76-yard touchdown run during Friday night's game at Righetti. Canley scored three rushing touchdowns as the Braves beat the Warriors 42-20, improving to 2-0 on the season.
Joe Bailey, Staff
082721 LHS RHS FB 03.JPG
Updated
Aug 30, 2021
Lompoc's Sheldon Canley Jr. celebrates with teammates after scoring his third touchdown in Friday's 42-20 win over Righetti.
Joe Bailey, Staff
082721 LHS RHS FB 04.JPG
Updated
Aug 31, 2021
Righetti's Braden Claborn throws a pass during Friday's game against Lompoc.
Joe Bailey, Staff
082721 LHS RHS FB 05.JPG
Updated
Aug 28, 2021
Righetti's Elias Martinez is brought down by Rudy Elizondo after coming up with an interception during Friday's game against Lompoc.
Joe Bailey, Staff
082721 LHS RHS FB 06.JPG
Updated
Aug 31, 2021
Righetti's Ryan Boivin carries the ball during Friday's game against Lompoc.
Joe Bailey, Staff
082721 LHS RHS FB 07.JPG
Updated
Aug 27, 2021
Lompoc's Sheldon Canley Jr. is grabbed by his facemask on a play that was not ruled a penalty during Friday's game against Righetti.
Joe Bailey, Staff
082721 LHS RHS FB 08.JPG
Updated
Aug 31, 2021
Lompoc's Cavin Ross delivers a pass as he's hit during Friday's game against Righetti.
Joe Bailey, Staff
082721 LHS RHS FB 09.JPG
Updated
Aug 27, 2021
Lompoc's Sheldon Canley Jr. returns to the sidelines after scoring on a 69-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage for the Braves during Friday's game against Righetti.
Joe Bailey, Staff
082721 LHS RHS FB 10.JPG
Updated
Aug 27, 2021
Righetti's players during the national anthem ahead of Friday's game against Lompoc.
Joe Bailey, Staff
Power Rankings 01
20 hrs ago
20 hrs ago
Lompoc's captains Erasmo Zepeda, Cavin Ross, Sheldon Canley Jr. and Deville Dickerson during Friday's game against Righetti.
Joe Bailey, Staff
082721 LHS RHS FB 12.JPG
Updated
Aug 27, 2021
Righetti's players enter the field before Friday's game against Lompoc.
Joe Bailey, Staff
082721 LHS RHS FB 13.JPG
Updated
Aug 27, 2021
Righetti's Brian Monighetti carries the American flag during Friday's game against Lompoc.
Joe Bailey, Staff
082721 LHS RHS FB 14.JPG
Updated
Aug 27, 2021
Righetti's student section during Friday's game against Lompoc.
Joe Bailey, Staff
082721 LHS RHS FB 15.JPG
Updated
Aug 27, 2021
Righetti's Elias Martinez carries the ball on a kick return during Friday's game against Lompoc.
Joe Bailey, Staff
082721 LHS RHS FB 16.JPG
Updated
Aug 30, 2021
Righetti's Elijah Swanson is up-ended during Friday's game.
Joe Bailey, Staff
082721 LHS RHS FB 17.JPG
Updated
Aug 30, 2021
Lompoc's Santana Centino reacts during Friday's game.
Joe Bailey, Staff
082721 LHS RHS FB 18.JPG
Updated
Aug 30, 2021
Righetti's Brian Monighetti carries the ball during Friday's game against Lompoc.
Joe Bailey, Staff
082721 LHS RHS FB 19.JPG
Updated
Aug 30, 2021
Righetti's Brian Monighetti carries the ball during Friday's game against Lompoc.
Joe Bailey, Staff
082721 LHS RHS FB 20.JPG
Updated
Aug 30, 2021
Righetti's Elijah Swanson carries the ball Friday.
Joe Bailey, Staff
082721 LHS RHS FB 21.JPG
Updated
Aug 31, 2021
Righetti's Braden Claborn during Friday's game.
Joe Bailey, Staff
082721 LHS RHS FB 22.JPG
Updated
Aug 30, 2021
Lompoc's Cavin Ross throws a pass during Friday's game.
Joe Bailey, Staff
082721 LHS RHS FB 23.JPG
Updated
Aug 30, 2021
Lompoc's Cavin Ross.
Joe Bailey, Staff
082721 LHS RHS FB 24.JPG
Updated
Aug 30, 2021
Righetti's Elias Martinez high steps after coming down with an interception Friday against Lompoc.
Joe Bailey, Staff
082721 LHS RHS FB 25.JPG
Updated
Aug 30, 2021
Lompoc's Deville Dickerson fields a punt that he'll return for a touchdown Friday.
Joe Bailey, Staff
082721 LHS RHS FB 26.JPG
Updated
Aug 30, 2021
Lompoc's Deville Dickerson returns a punt for a touchdown.
Joe Bailey, Staff
082721 LHS RHS FB 27.JPG
Updated
Aug 30, 2021
Lompoc's Deville Dickerson (10) reacts after scoring on a punt return.
Joe Bailey, Staff
082721 LHS RHS FB 28.JPG
Updated
Aug 30, 2021
Righetti's Elias Martinez scores on a 36-yard catch-and-run Friday.
Joe Bailey, Staff
082721 LHS RHS FB 29.JPG
Updated
Aug 30, 2021
Righetti's student section during Friday's game against Lompoc.
Joe Bailey, Staff
082721 LHS RHS FB 30.JPG
Updated
Aug 30, 2021
Righetti's Cooper Bagby tries to convince the official he caught a two-point conversion attempt.
Joe Bailey, Staff
082721 LHS RHS FB 31.JPG
Updated
Aug 31, 2021
Righetti's Cooper Bagby is helped off by head trainer David Terrones, left, during Friday's game against Lompoc.
Joe Bailey, Staff
082721 LHS RHS FB 32.JPG
Updated
Aug 30, 2021
Lompoc's Deville Dickerson is wrapped up Friday.
Joe Bailey, Staff
082721 LHS RHS FB 33.JPG
Updated
Aug 30, 2021
Lompoc's Rudy Elizondo makes a sliding catch for a touchdown.
Joe Bailey, Staff
082721 LHS RHS FB 34.JPG
Updated
Aug 30, 2021
Lompoc's Rudy Elizondo celebrates his touchdown catch Friday.
Joe Bailey, Staff
082721 LHS RHS FB 35.JPG
Updated
Aug 30, 2021
Righetti's Braden Claborn runs with the ball Friday night.
Joe Bailey, Staff
082721 LHS RHS FB 36.JPG
1 hr ago
1 hr ago
Lompoc coach Andrew Jones has never lost to rival Cabrillo during his tenure at LHS.
Joe Bailey, Staff
082721 LHS RHS FB 37.JPG
Updated
Aug 30, 2021
Righetti's Braden Claborn throws a pass during Friday's game against Lompoc.
Joe Bailey, Staff
082721 LHS RHS FB 38.JPG
1 hr ago
1 hr ago
Righetti's Cooper Bagby breaks away on a long touchdown play during Friday's game against Lompoc.
Joe Bailey, Staff
082721 LHS RHS FB 39.JPG
Updated
Aug 31, 2021
Lompoc's Sheldon Canley Jr. starts off on his 76-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter of Friday's game against Righetti.
Joe Bailey, Staff