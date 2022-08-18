The first week of the high school football season typically brings some strong non-league matchups.

This year is no different.

Palos Verdes, which hasn't had a losing season since 2008, is playing at St. Joseph. Bakersfield Independence, the CIF Central Section Division 4 champion last season, is headed to Pioneer Valley and Mission Prep, the Ocean League champ a year ago, is playing at Bakersfield Christian in a highly-intriguing matchup of top Central Section private schools.

