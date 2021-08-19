Bailey's Top 10 No. 1. St. Joseph (0-0) No. 2. Lompoc (0-0) No. 3. Bishop Diego (0-0) No. 4. Santa Ynez (0-0) No. 5. Righetti (0-0) No. 6. Arroyo Grande (0-0) No. 7. Santa Barbara (0-0) No. 8. Mission Prep (0-0) No. 9. Nipomo (0-0) No. 10. Paso Robles (0-0)

The football season is here and with it comes an odd feeling.

It wasn't too long ago that the season concluded and there's still some uncertainty on how this fall season will play out with the coronavirus pandemic wreaking havoc across the globe.

Friday night, though, should bring some more normalcy and this season should look more familiar than the odd spring season. There should be student sections and more fans at games and concession stands.

The pageantry is back. But I'm a little more excited to have a full season, with playoffs and CIF championships.

I think the offenses will lag a bit behind defense at the start of the season. Also, there's a big question surround the short break between the spring and fall seasons. Will there be an uptick in injuries? Will players be sharper and in better shape earlier? we're not sure, but I'm confident there will be some type of impact.

So let's take a look at some of the Week Zero matchups on deck for Friday night. All games are slated to start at 7 p.m. unless noted.

Santa Ynez at Nipomo

Santa Ynez looks pretty strong, though I think the offense may take some time to get up to speed. I think Nipomo is in a similar boat, with the defense leading the way.

This should be a physical, low-scoring game and I think Santa Ynez just has a bit too much for Nipomo. Santa Ynez should be in the title chase for the Pacific View League, though Ventura appears to be pretty strong this year, too.

THE PICK: Santa Ynez 22, Nipomo 10

St. Joseph at Charter Oak

Charter Oak isn't traditionally strong, but has some talent this fall and could give the Knights trouble as they have a long road trip to Covina.

Still, I think the Knights will come out on top. I wouldn't be shocked if it turns out to be a tight game.

THE PICK: St. Joseph 30, Charter Oak 23

Paso Robles at Lompoc

Paso Robles went 5-2 in the spring, but I think that record is a bit misleading when looking at the Bearcats' opponents.

They lost to St. Joseph 44-0 and Righetti 34-7, then beat Arroyo Grande, Templeton, Atascadero and Santa Maria.

Lompoc went 5-0, with a forfeit win over Cabrillo, and won the Channel League.

This isn't a cakewalk for the Braves, but I think they're the favorites.

THE PICK: Lompoc 37, Paso Robles 19

Frontier at Arroyo Grande

Frontier has grown into one of the tougher programs in the Central Section and should give Arroyo Grande plenty of trouble.

It's hard to gauge where the Eagles are at after a rough spring season that saw them go 2-4. I think they'll be stronger this year, but not better than Frontier Friday.

THE PICK: Frontier 29, Arroyo Grande 16

San Luis Obispo at Pioneer Valley

This is a tough one. Pioneer Valley was good in the spring, but lose a whole lot of talent and have a new coach in Dustin Davis.

I think the Panthers will be strong under Davis' guidance, but it may take some time, especially with him coming into the position in July.

SLO went 0-5 in the spring and I'm not sure what the Tigers have got this fall. It's a great starting opponent for the Panthers and Davis to see where they're at and to build some confidence. I'll go with PV.

THE PICK: Pioneer Valley 18, San Luis Obispo 10

East Bakersfield at Santa Maria

Another game with plenty of unknowns. Both teams have new head coaches. Santa Maria's Albert Mendoza has plenty of familiarity with his program and the Saints have some good pieces back with Nick Martinez, David Placencia and Solomon Gomez.

I think the Saints start the Mendoza era with a win.

THE PICK: Santa Maria 35, East 20

Cabrillo at Nordhoff

Nordhoff went 3-1 in the spring season and is a good program for a town of Ojai's size.

This one is pretty cut and dry. The Rangers should have little trouble with the Conqs, who haven't won a game since 2017.

THE PICK: Nordhoff 39, Cabrillo 12

Brentwood at Mission Prep

Mission Prep started off hot then kind of fell apart in the spring, though they had a really young program.

The Royals will be a tough out in the Ocean League this year. I have no idea how they'll do against Brentwood

THE PICK: Mission Prep 24, Brentwood 20

Morro Bay at San Marcos

Morro Bay and San Marcos each went 1-4 in the spring. I think San Marcos is traditionally a little stronger than Morro Bay, though the Pirates are headed in the right direction.

I think the Royals will eke this one out.

THE PICK: San Marcos 24, Morro Bay 16