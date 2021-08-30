Despite losing by three scores Friday night, there's plenty of reason for optimism at Righetti High School.
In the football team's season opener, Righetti hung around Lompoc enough to give coach Tony Payne hope heading into this week's game at Santa Barbara.
The Righetti defense spent much of the night harassing seasoned quarterback Cavin Ross and bottling up dynamic running back Sheldon Canley Jr., though the Braves gashed the Warriors on big plays.
I told @Canley2220 dinner is on me if he scores on the first play. Best bet Iv ever lost. pic.twitter.com/yqLazw810y— Tj Jordan (@Coach_Jordan_4) August 28, 2021
Canley started the game with a long touchdown run and just about ended it with another after the Warriors closed to within 35-20 in the fourth quarter. (Lompoc won 42-20).
In between those two Canley touchdown runs, Righetti was just about even with Lompoc.
"I can't lie, I feel really, really, really good about this," Payne said after the game. "Lompoc has some athletes that if you make a mistake you're going to pay immediately. If you take those big, huge plays off the board, then we're right in the game. I was very proud of my defense. They played tough, they played with intensity. They just have to wrap up and work on tackling."
In his first varsity start, quarterback Braden Claborn was dynamic and effective at getting the ball to his two best playmakers in Elias Martinez and Cooper Bagby.
Canley scores again, this one from five yards out. What an impressive night from him. Known for his speed, Canley has been a bruising, punishing back tonight. Braves lead 35-12. 8:58 left. @AztecFB getting a good one. pic.twitter.com/WwcvlfYmp0— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) August 28, 2021
Claborn threw three touchdown passes, two to Bagby and another to Martinez. The touchdown to Martinez made the score 21-12 at halftime. Lompoc's offense found some rhythm to start the second half and went up 28-12 on a touchdown pass from Ross to Rudy Elizondo.
"We had a very young offensive line and they showed up," Payne said. "I felt like we won in the trenches. And, I'm looking forward to the rest of the season. This is a team that will get better every single week. I want to watch their growth. The leadership was there, the game plan was there. I thought coach (Ernie) Garcia called a great game. Our timing was off offensively. It'll all come together."
Martinez and Jacob Nelson also intercepted Ross once each.
Canley finished with 192 yards on 21 carries, with 145 of those yards coming on the long touchdown runs, the first of which was 69 yards and the second 76.
"He's a Division I football player and we don't see a lot of those dudes around here," Payne said of Canley, a San Diego State commit. "When you see it, it's obvious. I know that my guys were impressed playing against him. 'Coach, he's tough.' That kind of athlete is going to make you pay for mistakes and that's what I expect him to do all season, to every team they play."
It was clear Righetti was still dealing with the COVID-19 obstacles they've dealt with over the last few weeks. The Warriors' season was delayed a week after a positive COVID-19 test in the program shut practices down the week before the season was to start. That resulted in the game against Bishop Diego being canceled.
Nearly a dozen players were helped off the field throughout the game, mostly due to cramping issues. Athletic trainer David Terrones had a busy night keeping players in the game.
"We had a lot of dudes—I told them it was going to happen—but we had a lot of guys cramp up," Payne said. "Some guys got hurt. So many kids stepped up and we didn't miss a beat. This is a good football team, this is a good football team. At the end of the season, we're going to be a great football team."
A little QB draw dialed up and @ross_cavin takes it to the house, powering his way into the end zone. @lhsbraves up 14-0 with 5:25 left in first. #santamariatimes pic.twitter.com/YMqt2le8pS— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) August 28, 2021
Righetti also had a bit of a miscue on special teams, kicking the ball to Lompoc returner Deville Dickerson, who returned a punt and a kick for touchdowns in the Aug. 20 opener against Paso Robles. A short Righetti punt went right to Dickerson, who fielded it and scored easily from 45 yards out. Dickerson, an Idaho State commit, also had three return touchdowns in four games this past spring.
"I know they weren't trying to kick it to him," Lompoc coach Andrew Jones said of the play. "He's just an electrifying player, I mean he's probably the best returner that I've ever hard. He's fast and makes plays. He's an ultra-competitor and at some point somebody else is going to take a chance on him and if not Idaho State is going to get a baller."
Righetti struggled with its punting game most of the night, with a negative punt in the first half and a five-yard punt in the second half, besides the short punt Dickerson returned for a touchdown.
Ross finished 14-of-23 for 141 yards with a touchdown to Rudy Elizondo and two interceptions. Ross also had an impressive touchdown run where he bowled over multiple defenders to find the end zone It appeared after the game that Ross had played through pain in his throwing hand as he had his right hand looked at by trainers on the sidelines during the game.
Lompoc (2-0) plays Cabrillo (0-2) Friday in the annual Big Game, which is a non-league contest this year.