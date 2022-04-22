Cabrillo's Josiah Myers reacts after winning the 110-meter hurdles during the Santa Barbara County track and field championships in Santa Ynez last year. Righetti's Marcus Gough, left, hopes to bring home a county title this year.
Lompoc's Joker Dickerson and Sheldon Canley Jr., Carpinteria's Vincent Rinaldi and St. Joseph's Darien Langley run in the 100-meter dash during the Santa Barbara County track championships in Santa Ynez on May 15, 2021. The county meet is set for Saturday in Santa Ynez.
For the second year in a row, county titles will be doled out in Santa Ynez.
The Santa Barbara County Track and Field Championships are set for Saturday afternoon in the Santa Ynez Valley. The meet made a triumphant return last May after the 2020 edition of the county-wide meet was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Saturday's weather calls for temps in the mid-70s and plenty of sun after rain hit much of the county over the last two days.
The field events are scheduled to start at 10 a.m. and the track events will start at 12 p.m., beginning with the 4x100 relays.
Several Northern Santa Barbara County competitors and relay teams should be in contention for county crowns.
Lompoc's 4x100 relay team has been solid all season long, with some combination of Sheldon Canley Jr., Deville Dickerson, Anthony Alonzo, Andrew Gaitan or Michael Miclat able to hit times under 45 seconds consistently.
Canley finished third in the 100 meters last year, but went on to run much faster later in the year, setting a PR of 10.64. He's hit 10.90 twice this year.
Carpinteria senior Vincent Rinaldi doubled last year in the 100 and 200 and has since graduated. Lompoc's 4x100 won the relay last year with a time of 43.31.
Righetti's Rayann Booker won the 100-meter dash on the girls side last year and has since graduated. Her twin sister Reann Booker won the 200 and 400 and both helped Righetti win the 4x100 and 4x400 relays a year ago. Their absences have left a major opening for those trying to capture county titles in the sprints.
Righetti senior Marcus Gough surely has his eyes on a double in the hurdles. He won the 300-meter hurdles at last year's county meet and finished second in the 110 behind Cabrillo's Josiah Meyers. Gough has a PR of 15.62 in the 110 hurdles and 41.84 in the 300, both set this season.
Righetti senior Tai Felemi is a likely favorite in the throws. She hit a personal best 131-7.5 to win the City of Santa Maria Classic earlier this month. She set a PR in the shot put at 36-9.5 at a meet in Pasadena earlier this season. Those marks would've won both events at last year's county meet.
Santa Ynez thrower Giszelle Hrehor is also a threat to win in the shot put or discus. Hrehor finished second in both events at the Russell Cup last weekend, setting a PR in the discus (106-2). She hit 32-1 in the shot.
The south county schools typically excel in the distance events, though Righetti's Peyton Carrera and Maraitzel Moreno Gutierrez, Orcutt Academy's Peyton Miya, Santa Ynez' Kate Mazza and Pioneer Valley's Makayla Gonzalez, Lompoc's Mallory Branum and Santa Maria's Vanessa Juarez could make some noise on the girls side and Pioneer Valley's Juan Santiago and Santa Maria's Aram Ramirez could do the same on the boys side.
Santa Ynez Zachary Liljenquest is strong in the middle-distance races and the pole vault.
