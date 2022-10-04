St. Joseph junior Carter Vargas and Lompoc sophomore Gabi Arias are the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table (NSBCART) Athletes of the Week for the week ending Oct. 1.

Vargas, a junior running back for the St. Joseph football team. rushed 20 times for 187 yards as the Knights (5-1, 3-0) rolled to a 42-7 Mountain League win at Santa Ynez Friday night.

Arias helped the Lompoc girls tennis team (10-0, 10-0) stay unbeaten on the year. She won her No. 3 singles match 6-0, 6-3 and teamed with Rianna Stouppe for an 8-6 win at No. 1 doubles as the Braves beat Orcutt Academy 9-0 in an Ocean League match at Hancock College Thursday.

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.