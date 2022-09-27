In the second week of Mountain League and Ocean League football action, the biggest headline came at Paso Robles.

After four games on the road, Paso Robles (4-1, 2-0) played at its home War Memorial Stadium at Flamson Middle School for the first time this year. The Bearcats stunned then-unbeaten Lompoc (4-1, 1-1) with a fourth quarter rally and tagged the Braves with their first loss of the year, 34-33, in this big Mountain League matchup.

The Bearcats trailed 33-21 in the fourth quarter but tied the game when quarterback Tyler Luna, in the grasp of a tackler, lateraled the ball to star Bearcats running back Leo Kemp, and Kemp sprinted into the end zone. Jordan Orcutt kicked the winning extra point.

