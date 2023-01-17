After a busy week of area sports activity following the Jan. 9 rainouts, twelve candidates have emerged as candidates for the Santa Maria Times Player of the Week.

Here is a rundown on the 12 and their accomplishments. Readers can vote online at santamariatimes.com, lompocrecord.com and syvnews.com. There will be one winner announced after the voting ends on Friday at 2 p.m. 

Aidan Higgs, Cabrillo boys wrestling

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.