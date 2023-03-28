032823 POTW 01
Santa Ynez' Chase Syvlia, Righetti's Brodie Miller, St. Joseph's Lucas Mayes and Lompoc's Anthony Alonzo are up for the Santa Maria Times Player of the Week award. 

 Composite image

Once again last week, the weather cooperated as the week went along, well, somewhat. (At times, it was rather cold with an icy wind).

Still, there was an active slate of Central Coast sports events and there are 11 candidates for the Times area Player of the Week for the week ending March 25.

Readers can vote for one of the seven candidates online all week at santamariatimes.com, lompocrecord.com and syvnews.com. The poll will close at 2 p.m. Friday and the winner will be announced in Saturday's edition of the Santa Maria Times.

