VOTE NOW! See who's up for Player of the Week

There are 11 candidates are in the running for the area football Player of the Week for week eight of the high school football season and week six of the Hancock College football campaign, both of which ended Oct. 15.
So far, there has been a different winner each week. Here is a rundown on the 11 candidates for this week, with their accomplishments for the week prior. Readers can vote on
santamariatimes.com and the polls will close at 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21.
The 6-foot-1, 193-pound senior threw for 193 yards and six touchdowns in a 49-0 Mountain League win for the Braves against Nipomo at Huyck Stadium in Lompoc last Friday night.
Ross, the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table (NSBCART) Male Athlete of the Week for the week ending Oct. 15, connected on 19 of his 23 passes and overtook Dos Pueblos graduate Shane Lopes for the Santa Barbara County career passing record. Ross was at 7,543 career passing yards at press time.
Carter Vargas, St. Joseph RB
Vargas ran for 117 yards and two touchdowns as the Knights won the 13th edition of the Battle for the Shield with a 34-7 Mountain League win at Foster Road rival Righetti. St. Joseph (7-1, 5-0) leads the Battle for the Shield series 9-4.
Darian Mensah, St. Joseph QB
Mensah threw for 198 yards and two touchdowns in the Knights win last Friday night. Mensah completed 21 of his 26 passes. He did not throw an interception.
Collin Fasse, St. Joseph WR-PR
Fasse caught both Mensah touchdown passes last Friday evening, for 28 yards in the first half and 30 yards in the second. Fosse caught 10 passes for 119 yards.
Jude Anderson, Cabrillo WR-CB
Anderson had six catches for 95 yards Saturday.
Jackson Clavel, Hancock College QB
In his first start for the Bulldogs, Clavel threw for 199 yards and two touchdowns, including the 14-yard game winner to Jaleel Walker, as Hancock edged East Los Angeles 23-19 at Hancock Saturday in the Northern League opener for both teams.
Clavel completed nine of his 19 passes and overcame a few drops by his receivers. He did not throw an interception.
Sidney Jefferies, Hancock DB
After the eventual winning Clavel touchdown pass, Jefferies helped preserve the victory for the Bulldogs by intercepting two passes, one in the Hancock end zone and another on what would be the last Huskies play of the game.
Aldo Ariaza, Santa Maria RB
Ariaza ran for 94 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries in a 34-14 Saints Ocean League home loss against San Luis Obispo last Friday night.
Isaiah Wiechinger, Orcutt Academy QB-LB
Wiechinger completed 13 of his 21 passes for 130 yards and three touchdowns as the Spartans defeated Riverdale Christian 39-20 in a Sierra League game at Santa Maria Saturday. He did not throw an interception.
Crescencio Perez, Orcutt Academy RB-DB
Perez led the Spartans ground game with 125 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries Saturday.
Tyler Miller, Orcutt Academy WR-DB
Miller caught six passes for 66 yards and a touchdown in the Orcutt win Saturday. He also rushed for 43 yards on just two carries, one of which went for a touchdown.
Photos: Rudy Elizondo and Julie Gonzalez crowned at Lompoc High's Homecoming game
Julie Gonzalez was named Lompoc High's Homecoming queen while Rudy Elizondo was crowned the Homecoming king Friday night.
Randy De La Peña, Staff
Photos: St. Joseph beats Righetti in Battle for the Shield
St. Joe's Collin Fasse (10) deflects the tackle of Righetti defender Damian Meraz (14) during Friday night's cross-town rivalry at Righetti High School.
Photos: Santa Ynez holds off Nipomo in league game
Nipomo running back Gabe Evans is brought down by Santa Ynez defender Cole Swain (27) during Friday night's game at Nipomo High.
