Vote on all three of our websites. The total number of votes on all three sits will be combined to determine this week's winner.
Santa Maria Times | Lompoc Record | Santa Ynez Valley News
The field is loaded as the Player of the Week contest has hit double-digit nominees. Yep. There are 10 football players up for the Player of the Week contest. There were that many standout performances in the third week of the season.
Take a look.
Vote for the Player of the Week
You voted:
Braden Claborn, Righetti QB
Claborn completed 10 of 14 passes for 226 yards and five touchdowns in the 39-13 win over Pioneer Valley Friday night. He also added 45 yards rushing. The Warriors are off this week before starting Mountain League play at home against Paso Robles on Sept. 16.
Brian Monighetti, Righetti RB/WR
Monighetti was Claborn's favorite target against the Panthers, catching four of those touchdown passes. The senior wreaked havoc on the Pioneer Valley secondary, racing past defenders from his spot in the backfield for easy completions. He finished with 155 total yards on the night.
Cavin Ross, Lompoc QB
Ross is playing quarterback at a level the Central Coast has rarely seen. Despite losing star running back Sheldon Canley Jr., the 2021 All-Area MVP who's now at San Diego State, and Deville Dickerson, who had over 1,000 receiving yards last year and is now at Idaho State, Ross has played even better in 2022.
He has more touchdowns than incompletions on the season, throwing 14 incompletions against 17 touchdowns. He has yet to throw an interception and has completed 76% of his throws. Ross is in the lead for the 2022 All-Area MVP award, though the schedule will surely toughen up once Mountain League play begins.
Rudy Elizondo, Lompoc WR
Nelson Maldonado had four touchdown receptions against Pioneer Valley and won the Player of the Week award last week.
Against Cabrillo this week, it was Elizondo who was Ross's favorite target. The senior had five catches for 115 yards and three touchdowns in the Big Game win against Cabrillo. He has 10 catches for 238 yards and six touchdowns in three games this year.
The Braves have weapons all over the field.
Isaiah Esquivel, Santa Maria DB
It was a total team effort for the Saints in their 14-13 win over Nipomo, but the top singular play was made by senior Isaiah Esquivel, who hauled in the kickoff after Nipomo tied the game at 7-7. Esquivel slipped past the Nipomo special teams unit for an 82-yard kick return touchdown. Santa Maria doesn't win that game without Esquivel's play.
Luke Gildred, Santa Ynez QB
Gildred has been on fire this season. He completed 16 of 18 passes for 254 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions in the 59-19 win over Morro Bay. He also rushed five times for 41 yards. Gildred has completed 30 of 40 passes for 568 yards and six touchdowns on the season.
Aidan Scott, Santa Ynez TE/DL
Scott caught six passes for 124 yards and a touchdown for the Pirates against Morro Bay. He also made five tackles on defense, with two pass breakups and three hurries. Santa Maria will have its hands full against the 6-foot-3, 220-pound senior on Friday.
Junior Herlihy, Arroyo Grande RB
Herlihy scored three touchdowns in the Eagles' big 26-14 win over San Luis Obispo on Friday. The junior rushed 21 times for 86 yards to help the Eagles score their first win of the season and beat the SLO County rivals, handing the Tigers their first loss of the year.
The Eagles will next play Lompoc at home on Sept. 16.
Sanders picked up right where he left off. After a stellar sophomore season, the junior running back is proving he's the top 8-man player on the Central Coast and one of the greatest players in his school's history.
Sanders had 16 carries for 246 yards and five touchdowns against a big Orcutt Academy defense. Remember, he rushed for 246 yards on an 80-yard field. He also had an interception, seven tackles and a sack in the 69-26 win over the Spartans.
Tyler Miller, Orcutt Academy WR/DB
Orcutt Academy junior Tyler Miller also had himself a day. He had two catches for 59 yards and a touchdown on offense and led the Spartan defense with six solo tackles and nine total stops. He also caused a pair of fumbles.