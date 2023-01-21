After losing by 46 points at home to Santa Ynez two nights earlier in a match-up for first place in the Ocean League, the Santa Maria boys basketball team needed a spark from someone in their home league game against Templeton.

Johnathan Lupercio turned out to be that someone. The guard buried four three-pointers en route to scoring 16 points. He also grabbed six rebounds and made two steals, helping lead the Saints to a 66-50 win against the Eagles. 

Voters have selected Lupercio as the Times area Player of the Week for the week ending Jan. 14. Lupercio garnered 3,727 votes and won out in a field of 12 candidates.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.