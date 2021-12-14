Three area schools are joining the CIF Central Section for the upcoming school year.

That means three additional football programs for the Central Coast Athletic Association.

How will that alter the area's high school football landscape? Well, it won't be too much of a change.

Lompoc, Santa Ynez and Cabrillo had previously been in leagues with the 12 area schools that moved to the CIF Central Section in the 2018-19 school year.

The additional three schools will force a change from two six-team leagues to an eight-team league and a seven-team league. When the 15 schools were last together in the CIF Southern Section, there were three five-team leagues.

There will be eight teams in the Mountain League, which features the region's top football programs and it should be quite a gauntlet.

Lompoc, Santa Ynez and Cabrillo are leaving the Channel League and the CIF Southern Section.

New-look Mountain League

In football, Lompoc and Santa Ynez will join the Mountain League, making the area's toughest conference that much better.

In all, the Mountain League will feature Lompoc, Santa Ynez, St. Joseph, Righetti, Arroyo Grande, Mission Prep, Nipomo and Paso Robles.

Lompoc went 5-6 in a down year this past season, while Santa Ynez finished 8-3 after going 4-1 in the spring. Lompoc went 5-0 in the spring season.

St. Joseph went 5-0 in the spring then never played up to expectations by going 6-5 this fall, though the Knights did split the Mountain League title with Arroyo Grande (8-4, 4-1 Mountain) and Paso Robles (7-4, 4-1). St. Joseph nearly knocked off eventual Div. 2 champion Fresno Bullard in the first round of the playoffs as the No. 16 seed, losing 29-28.

Mission Prep went 9-0 during the regular season and was then placed into the CIF Central Section Division 2 playoffs as the No. 10 seed. The Royals beat No. 7 Lemoore on the road then lost to No. 2 Bakersfield in the quarterfinals to finish the season 10-1.

Righetti went 1-8 during the regular season then won four straight playoff games to take the CIF-CS Division 5 title. The Warriors then won the CIF State Div. 5-A regional and lost to Atherton Sacred Heart Prep in the state title game on Dec. 11.

Nipomo started the season 6-0 before finishing the season 7-4 overall and 2-3 in the Mountain League. Nipomo was the No. 1 seed in the CIF-CS Div. 4 playoffs, but was upset by No. 8 Bakersfield Highland in the quarterfinals.

The Titans end up with the short end of the stick by staying in the Mountain League once again. They've traditionally been assigned to the Ocean League, where they fit in better in terms of roster size and level of athletes. Nipomo will be losing many key pieces due to graduation, including Nate Reese, who was the team's starting quarterback, kicker, defensive back and kick returner.

Lompoc, Santa Ynez, Nipomo and St. Joseph spent time together in what was then known as the Los Padres League.

Mission Prep goes from winning the CIF-CS 8-man title in 2018 to the area's top 11-man league for the upcoming season.

Lompoc and Arroyo Grande, two of the area's premier programs, were last in the same league together in 2009, when it was known as the PAC 7 League.

Cabrillo to join Ocean League

Cabrillo will join six other schools in the Ocean League. The Conqs haven't won a football game since 2017. Athletic director Gary West has taken over the head coaching job after Andy Guyader spent the past 18 months as the team's head coach.

Cabrillo will be joined in the Ocean League by San Luis Obispo, Templeton, Morro Bay, Santa Maria, Pioneer Valley and Atascadero.

Morro Bay won the CIF Central Section Div. 6 title this past season and made the state Div. 7-A title game, losing to McArthur Fall River on Dec. 11. The Pirates finished the season 8-7 and bring considerable talent back for the 2022 season, including starting quarterback Nicky Johnson.

Depending on what it has coming back, San Luis Obispo figures to be a contender in the Ocean League. The Tigers went 4-1 in league last year and finished 6-4 overall. Their lone league loss was to Mission Prep, which went 5-0 in the league this past season.

Santa Maria went 0-5 in league games last year and 2-8 overall.

Templeton, Atascadero and Morro Bay each went 2-3 in league games. Atascadero went 3-8 overall and Templeton finished 5-6.

It'll be interesting to see how Pioneer Valley fits in with the league after moving down from the Mountain League. Panthers coach Dustin Davis led St. Joseph to a PAC 7 League title when he was the Knights' coach. The Panthers finished 1-8 overall after going 0-5 in the Mountain League this past season. They went 3-1 in the spring.

Could help scheduling

Having seven or six league games during the regular season should help ease scheduling for area coaches and athletic directors. Teams in the Mountain League will only have to schedule three non-league games a year and teams in the Ocean League will have to schedule four non-league games a season, though with teams moving up and down between the leagues it could create scheduling the correct amount of league games challenging. Expect to see Mountain and Ocean league teams to schedule each other for non-league games.

Orcutt Academy is a member of the Central Coast Athletic Association, but the Spartans will continue to play 8-man football. Valley Christian Academy is remaining in the CIF Southern Section and continues to play 8-man football.