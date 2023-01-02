012122 SM PV BSOC 14.JPG
Buy Now

Santa Maria's Eddie Garces during a game at Pioneer Valley in a 2022 game. 

 Joe Bailey, Staff

The Pioneer Valley boys soccer team will try to keep its Mountain League momentum going. Meanwhile, most area high school teams will open league play this week.

The Panthers (4-1-4 overall) sport a 2-0 Mountain League mark, though they are coming off their only loss this season, 2-0 against Clovis North Dec. 22. Pioneer Valley will host a Paso Robles team with a solid non-league record, 8-4-2, at 6 p.m. Tuesday night in the league opener for the Bearcats.

Fullback Brayan Robles has helped anchor a strong defense for Pioneer Valley, which won its first two league games by a combined 9-0.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0