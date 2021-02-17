You have permission to edit this article.
World of Outlaws cancels Stadium805 race in March

World of Outlaws cancels Stadium805 race in March

The World of Outlaws has canceled its West Coast Swing series of races, which included the sprint car race set for March 21 at Stadium805, formerly the Santa Maria Speedway, a spokesman for the series said.

State and local COVID-19 restrictions throughout the Western States limiting the availability of fans prompted World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series officials to cancel all eight races in the West Coast Swing, the spokesman said.

In addition to the Stadium805 race, the West Coast Swing included four others in California and one each in Nevada, Arizona and New Mexico.

For those who purchased advance tickets to any of the races, World of Outlaws offered to provide a face-value credit to their MyDirtTickets.com account for use on any race on the series’ ticket page or to provide a refund if requested within 30 days of Wednesday’s announcement.

For more information, visit https://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars/.

