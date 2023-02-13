021123 Sports history 01
The Santa Maria Valley Sports History Club is offering a free Little League sports memorabilia display on Saturday at the Abel Maldonado Youth Center.

 Randy De La Peña, Contributor

The Santa Maria Valley Sports History Club is offering a free Little League sports memorabilia display.

The event is scheduled to take place Feb. 18 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Abel Maldonado Youth Center located at 600 South McClelland in Santa Maria. Anyone interested in bringing sports items to share and display for the day are welcome. T-ball, Minor and Major League division players, along with coaches, board members and parents and fans, are urged to attend. 

Opening Little League ceremonies, and the 2023 Little League season, will begin in March.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

