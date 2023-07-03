AG Gold wins
Arroyo Grande's Teddy Cano got the final outs in relief in the winner's bracket final win over Northside on Friday.

 Kenny Cress, Staff

The Arroyo Grande Valley Gold squad has moved into the championship round of the District 65 Little League Tournament.

The Arroyo Grande Valley representative held off Santa Maria Northside's second rally and held on for a 7-6 victory in the winner's bracket final Friday night on field one at May Grisham Park, Orcutt National's home site.

The entire double elimination tournament is being played at May Grisham Park. Arroyo Grande Valley Gold will play next Wednesday night at 5 p.m. on field one.

