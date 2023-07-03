The Arroyo Grande Valley Gold squad has moved into the championship round of the District 65 Little League Tournament.
The Arroyo Grande Valley representative held off Santa Maria Northside's second rally and held on for a 7-6 victory in the winner's bracket final Friday night on field one at May Grisham Park, Orcutt National's home site.
The entire double elimination tournament is being played at May Grisham Park. Arroyo Grande Valley Gold will play next Wednesday night at 5 p.m. on field one.
If Arroyo Grande Valley Gold wins, it is the District 65 champion. If Arroyo Grande Gold falls, a Thursday night 5 p.m. game on field one will determine the District 65 winner. Northside will play Monday night at 5 p.m. on field one in the final elimination game before the championship round begins.
Friday night, Northside rallied from 4-0 down to tie the game at 4-all then, after falling behind 7-4, drew to within 7-6. That was the score when Northside came to bat in the last of the sixth.
Damien Magana doubled off the center field wall with two outs. However, Teddy Cano, the third Arroyo Grande Valley Gold pitcher, got the next batter to ground the ball to shortstop Luke Janowicz. Janowicz threw to first baseman Barrett LaBarr who tagged the runner for the final out.
Janowicz, the Arroyo Grande Valley Gold starting pitcher, handled ground balls for the first two outs of the bottom of the sixth.
Most of Cano's pitches had some drop to them. Then in the sixth, "I threw mostly fastballs," Cano said.
"His fastballs had good velocity to them," said Arroyo Grande Valley Gold manager Anthony Bernal.
Cano came in after Northside had tied the game at 4-all with three runs in the bottom of the third. "I was a little nervous," at that point, the starting shortstop acknowledged.
Whatever nerves he may have had, Cano shook them off by fielding a grounder and throwing home to start a 1-2-3 double play with the bases loaded on the first batter he faced to end the inning.
Arroyo Grande Valley Gold went ahead 5-4 in the fourth. Cody O'Hare came home when the Northside second baseman couldn't glove a ground ball off the bat of Evan Wellenkamp.
The Arroyo Grande Valley representative scored twice in the fifth to lengthen its lead to 7-4. Derek Bernal led off with a double and scored on a LaBarr single. LaBarr scored the eventual winning run on a fielder's choice ground out at second base off the bat of Cody Linkugel.
Northside drew within 7-6 with a two-out rally in the fifth. Adrian Rice singled, Zack Milner doubled then Adrian Ramirez doubled them both home.
Arroyo Grande Valley Gold jumped to a quick 4-0 lead on a two-run Bernal single in the first inning and a two-out, two-run double by Wellenkamp in the second.
Milner, the starting right fielder who is a seasoned Northside pitcher, came on in relief after the Wellenkamp double. Milner, throwing 72 pitches, worked on the mound for Northside the rest of the way.
He kept the Arroyo Grande Valley Gold hitters off-balance most of the time with a mixture of fastballs and off-speed pitches, but the Arroyo Grande Valley Gold offense, with a big assist from Cano who got some clutch outs, ultimately did enough to win.
Northside tied the game in the third thanks to a Milner RBI bases-on-balls, a Nicholas Ceja RBI single and another RBI bases on balls, this one for Gael Miranda. Northside drew close in the fifth before Cano shut the door in the sixth.
"I'm proud of the way our boys played tonight," said Anthony Bernal.
