The Aztecs defeated the Elks 3-0 on field No. 2 at Johns-Manville Park Saturday, forcing a deciding game Monday in the teams' best-of-three Lompoc City Championship Series in the 12-U Division.
Aztecs pitcher Anthony Jimenez tossed a three-hit complete game. Shortstop Dylan Winn made a big defensive play for the Aztecs on a relay throw, getting an Elks baserunner out at third base as he was trying to stretch a double into a triple.
Winn scored on an error, and he and Lucio Castillo came home on an errant throw to first by the Elks catcher on a third strike.