Olde School Golf School will host the 2023 Howard Shaw Memorial California Blind and Disabled Golf Classic Oct. 13-15 at Zaca Creek Golf Course in Buellton. Bob Kotowski oversees Olde School Golf School.
There will be a complimentary practice round and participants short game clinic (a skins and pins game will be optional) Oct. 13.
On Oct. 14, there will be a four-person pro-am scramble. One tournament contestant will be paired with three partners in either the professional or amateur divisions.
Check in will be at 10:30 a.m. A blindfold/blindfold short game will start at 11 a.m., before a 12 p.m. shotgun start.
A Santa Ynez barbecue will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be an awards banquet and Mendenhall's Museum display from 5 p.m.-7 p.m.
There will be an 11 a.m. check in and a 12 p.m. shotgun start for 18-hole medal play on Oct. 15, followed by a trophy presentation.
For more information, go to www.oldeschoolgolfschool.com. Entries can be sent to Olde School Golf Learning Center, 223 Shadow Mountain Drive, Buellton, CA 93427.
Kotowski's Olde School Golf School hosts the PGA Junior League on Wednesdays and Saturdays, clinics for Special Olympics on Fridays at 3:30 p.m., and PGA Hope Saturdays at 2:30 p.m. at Zaca Creek. "Master the Short Game" sessions are included. For more information, call 805-609-6224.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.