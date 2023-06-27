The Valley Christian Academy basketball court was heavily populated Tuesday morning.
Scores of campers and 13 instructors were part of the morning session of the VCA Summer Basketball Camp.
"We have about 40," campers, said VCA veteran girls basketball coach Randy Stanford as he surveyed the scene at the morning session. "That's a good number."
Stanford oversees the VCA camp, which will run through Friday. The morning session, from 9 a.m.-11:30 a.m. each day, is for boys and girls in first through sixth grade. The afternoon session, which runs from 12:30 p.m.-4 p.m., daily, is for boys and girls in seventh through 12th grade.
Instructors gave the children plenty of energy during the session.
"Make sure you have the right spacing," Matthew Mikkelson reminded his group members as the campers, divided into two lines, bounce passed to each other.
"Get around her!," instructor Elle Mason called out to a camper who was looking to release the ball against tight guarding from another youngster.
"Perfect!," Mason exclaimed as the ballhandler finally got a pass off over the head of the defender.
Jacob Sanders, a standout point guard for the boys basketball team as well as the leading rusher for the football team, was among the instructors. Sanders helped lead the basketball team to a second straight Coast Valley League championship and the football team to a three-way share of the league title.
"Let's see who wins!," he exclaimed as two campers were in the midst of a drill to see who could keep their dribble going the longest. Finally, one broke through.
"Mallory wins!," Sanders called out.
"I love basketball, I'm a a competitive person and I love to see the kids get better at something," said Sanders, who will be a senior next school year.
"Even when they improve after one time, it's fun to see."
Instructors were from the VCA girls and boys basketball programs and the Santa Maria Valley Suns summer basketball team that Stanford helps coach.
The instructors for the morning session included 2022-23 VCA girls varsity members Mason, Katelyn Mikkelson and Lillie Conforti, and 2022-23 VCA boys program members Sanders, Matthew Mikkelson and Brayden Burks. Stanford said Burks will be a four-year varsity player next season.
Suns team members Ella Edwards, Carley Yamate, Bristol Machgan and Moriah Kerley were among the instructors, as were Samantha Guerrero, Mckenna Fortier and Cecily Evans.
"All the girls out here either played for me here or on the Suns," said Stanford.
Katelyn Mikkelson will be a sophomore next school year.
"I worked at the camp a little bit last year and I saw my sister, Lindsay Mikkelson, work a lot of it," she said.
Katelyn Mikkelson is involved full out in the camp this year.
"I work with younger kids in my church group, and I really like working with little kids," she said.
"I've seen a lot of them improve in just one day," as far as their basketball skills, said Katelyn Mikkelson.
Besides, she said, "They improve their listening skills as well."
Youngsters were divided into groups for 30 minutes during the camp. Drills stressed agility, ball-handling and passing. "I try to break them into groups so a sixth grader doesn't wind up with a first grader," said Stanford.
Camper Audrey Clemente, 8, hugged two of her group mates and playfully lifted another one off the floor as she awaited her turn during a drill.
"This is my first time at the camp," she said. "The most fun for me is bounce passing with the other kids."
Another 8-year-old, Logan Vanaman, said, "I like dribble tag best." In dribble tag, a ball-handler tries to catch another camper and "tag" the camper while dribbling.
"Yes, I'll come back here next year."
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.